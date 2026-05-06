Homeless people NOT considered for SIR in West Bengal Elections 2026

Thousands living on the city's pavements may have been silently disenfranchised during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections of 2026. At the heart of the issue is the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision process — SIR — apparently meant to update voter rolls.

Over 9 million names were deleted from West Bengal's electoral rolls during this exercise. Most pavement dwellers, however, were reportedly not even made part of the electoral process.

Do they even have a right to vote? Watch the video to understand.