How Nainital’s safety blueprint is helping redefine women’s security in Uttarakhand

The alleged rape and murder of two years ago sparked public outrage and raised concerns about women’s safety in Uttarakhand, becoming a major political issue. Opposition parties criticised the government’s handling of the case, highlighting corruption and political interference. Amidst this controversy, the “Nainital Model” for women’s safety has gained attention in regional media for its efforts to improve safety for women.
The Nainital Model offers hope for reducing these troubling numbers.
Developed by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana, the Nainital Model is a community-driven initiative that engages female students to address their safety concerns.
Richa Singh, the nodal officer for the project, explained, “Women and girls didn’t have a platform to share their concerns before. They often turned to their parents, who advised them to avoid certain places or take different routes. Our aim is to give them a sense of security, so they can move around the city without fear.”
The approach involves local authorities speaking with women and girls to understand their safety concerns, which are then used to create a standard operating procedure (SOP). Between September and mid-October, the Haldwani administration held 50 workshops with over 4,000 female school and college students to gather input.
The feedback highlighted serious issues, such as boys and men under the influence of drugs or alcohol loitering in certain areas, making them unsafe. Some students reported being followed on isolated roads, while others mentioned autorickshaw drivers taking them on deserted routes. Many also spoke about boys and men in vehicles with tinted windows and no licence plates lingering near schools, adding to their insecurity.
This input shaped the Nainital Model’s safety plan. Authorities identified 480 high-risk areas in the city that required immediate action. The administration then created an SOP outlining the roles of the police, transport, and education departments to ensure coordinated efforts for improving women’s safety in public spaces.
The Nainital model’s SOP assigns clear responsibilities to different departments. The police are tasked with increasing patrols, particularly around schools during opening and closing hours when harassment is more likely.
They are also responsible for verifying auto and e-rickshaw drivers and cracking down on anti-social behaviour in public areas like parks and auto stands. Special measures are also being taken to stop boys harassing girls by speeding on bikes.
The transport department must ensure that auto drivers display ID and helpline numbers inside their vehicles. They are also required to enforce fixed routes and passenger limits to ensure safer journeys.
The education department will conduct self-defence workshops and post emergency helpline numbers in schools. The municipal corporation will install streetlights in dark areas, and the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency will focus on improving lighting in rural areas.
Since the new SOP was introduced, police patrols have increased in key areas. For example, when alcohol was found being served from a cart outside a shop, city officials detained the cart owner and confiscated the cart. Additionally, new streetlights have been installed at bus stands and on quieter roads.
From December 1, 2024, autorickshaw drivers will be mandated to wear uniforms. Additionally, new streetlights have been installed at bus stands and on quieter roads.
Following the success of the Nainital Model, Chief Secretary Raturi has instructed all district magistrates in Uttarakhand to replicate it. Workshops are being held across the state to gather feedback from girls, ensuring that safety measures are tailored to each area.
As part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, the Nainital Model serves as a blueprint for empowering women and making public spaces safer. By involving the community and ensuring collaboration between departments, Uttarakhand is setting an example that other states could follow.
With the expansion of the Nainital Model, Uttarakhand seems to be taking important steps to create safer public spaces for women and girls, giving them the security and freedom they deserve.
Suchak Patel is an independent journalist
