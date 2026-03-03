In fragile ecosystems like Great Nicobar, constitutional wisdom lies in ensuring that transformation is ecologically sustainable, socially just

The island is also home to the Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), and the Nicobarese community, whose lives are interwoven with forest and coast. The ecological and indigenous questions are not separate; they are structurally linked.

NGT’s reasoning is anchored in procedural compliance: whether statutory approvals were obtained, expert bodies consulted and conditions imposed. Yet Indian environmental jurisprudence has long required substantive scrutiny beyond procedural adequacy.

In Vellore Citizens’ Welfare Forum v Union of India (1996), the Supreme Court embedded the precautionary principle in Indian law. In Narmada Bachao Andolan v Union of India (2000), sustainable development was articulated as a balancing doctrine. In Goa Foundation v Union of India (2014), inter-generational equity was reaffirmed as a binding norm. These principles require that where irreversible ecological or social harm is plausible, the burden shifts to the project proponent to demonstrate environmental safety.

Island ecosystems and indigenous societies warrant heightened scrutiny.

Ecological thresholds

Great Nicobar’s beaches are among the most important nesting habitats for leatherbacks in the Indian Ocean. Artificial lighting, dredging and increased shipping traffic are known to disrupt nesting cycles and disorient hatchlings. The Nicobar megapode depends on undisturbed forest floor ecology; habitat fragmentation and construction-related vibration may impair breeding viability over time. Mangrove degradation would affect saltwater crocodile habitats and shoreline stability in a seismically active zone.

Environmental impact assessments typically document species presence but less frequently assess long-term population viability or ecological thresholds. Infrastructure components assessed in isolation, such as the port, airport and township, may appear manageable. Their cumulative ecological footprint may not be.

Indigenous survival and demographic shock

The project envisions a significant influx of population to support economic activity. For small indigenous communities such as the Shompen, rapid demographic change can itself pose profound risks. History shows that contact-induced disease, cultural disruption and land displacement have disproportionately affected small island populations. The NGT acknowledged that portions of the project area overlap with notified tribal reserves and recorded that statutory safeguards have been imposed. However, its analysis largely remained within the framework of regulatory compliance. It did not substantially examine whether large-scale demographic expansion and secondary infrastructure are compatible with the long-term cultural survival of a PVTG, or whether consultation processes meet the standard of meaningful prior and informed consent in circumstances of transformative change.