In photos: Growing graveyard of vehicles in Delhi

Ageing petrol and diesel vehicles are getting off Delhi roads as authorities promote cleaner mobility solutions.
India's Vehicle Scrappage Policy aims to remove old and polluting vehicles through mandatory fitness tests. The growing shift to electric vehicles is also helping reduce tailpipe emissions.
While the transition aims to improve air quality, it has also increased the burden of vehicle recycling and disposal systems.
Improper storage of scrap vehicles can lead to soil and groundwater contamination from leaking oils, coolants, batteries and other hazardous materials. Experts stress the need for scientific dismantling and recycling facilities to minimise environmental risks.
To prevent pollution and keep people safe, Delhi needs to improve vehicle recycling and make sure vehicles are disposed of properly.
Text: Vidushi Laroiya