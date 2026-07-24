Inclusion is sustainability

Consider air pollution. Delhi has become synonymous with toxic air. This is not for want of action. All coal plants have been shut; pet coke import (incidentally which the US exports because it is too toxic for local use) has been banned; and we are moving towards the cleanest fuels and vehicle technologies. But it is not good enough. Each winter, pollution returns with a vengeance. My colleagues estimate that air pollution in Delhi has fallen by 25 per cent over the past three years, as compared to the previous three; but levels still need to decline by 65 per cent to get what you can call, clean air. And this is when air pollution is a great equaliser. It does not differentiate between the rich and the poor; between the rural and urban populations. This is different from water pollution, where the rich can turn to bottled water. The middle-classes of the city may buy air purifiers, but they still breathe in the same airshed that contains toxins from the cars of the rich as well as the biomass-based stoves of the poor.