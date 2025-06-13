India among countries with some of the lowest numbers of women cabinet ministers: UN

Women have been vanishing from political leadership globally, and India currently has one of the lowest shares of women among cabinet ministers, according to a new factsheet published by the United Nations.

With a rank of 174 out of 181, India was placed in the second-lowest category of nations that have 2-9.9 per cent of women political leaders, UN noted.

The global picture is abysmal — the number of women in government's executive roles has reduced over the years, the intergovernmental organisation noted. As of January 1, 2025, only 22.9 per cent of heads of Cabinet ministries were women, down from 23.3 per cent in 2024.

There are more countries this year (nine) that have no women ministers than last year (seven). The number of cabinets with at least 50 per cent women ministers has dropped to just nine this year compared to 15 last year.