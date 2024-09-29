India signs agreement to protect marine life in the high seas

India has taken a big step to protect ocean life by signing an important international agreement called the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, or the "Treaty of the High Seas". This agreement was signed by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2024.

The goal of the BBNJ Agreement is to protect marine life in areas of the ocean that are not owned by any one country. These areas start 370 kilometres from any country's coastline and cover two-thirds of the world's oceans.

The agreement helps countries use ocean resources in a sustainable way, meaning they can't claim these resources for themselves. It also ensures that benefits from marine life are shared fairly between countries.

The treaty encourages an inclusive approach that combines traditional knowledge and modern science to protect the ocean. It sets rules for countries to follow when planning activities in the high seas, like conducting environmental impact assessments to avoid harm to marine ecosystems.

This agreement also helps meet the goals of Sustainable Development, especially SDG 14, which focuses on protecting life underwater.

After 20 years of discussions, the BBNJ Agreement was finally adopted last year. It bans harmful activities, such as destructive fishing practices and pollution, in the high seas.

India's government approved joining this agreement in July 2024. Minister Jaishankar expressed pride in this important step on social media platform, saying it's crucial for the health of the oceans.

However, India's marine biodiversity is facing challenges. The country is home to more than 2,492 marine fish species, including 91 that are found only in Indian waters. About 50 of these species are considered threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The biggest threats to marine life in India include overfishing, pollution, habitat destruction and dredging.

India hopes to improve protection through the BBNJ framework. The agreement allows India to create marine protected areas in the high seas, conduct environmental impact assessments and ensure that marine resources are used sustainably. It also promotes cooperation and technology sharing between countries, helping India strengthen its conservation efforts.

Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran added that the BBNJ Agreement strengthens India's presence beyond its Exclusive Economic Zone, offering new opportunities for marine conservation.

So far, 91 countries have signed the BBNJ Agreement, showing a growing global agreement on the need to protect marine life in the high seas. Countries like Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia and many in the European Union have also joined this cause.

This agreement also supports the target of protecting 30 per cent of the world's land and sea by 2030, which was set during the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework meeting in 2022.

The BBNJ Agreement is part of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which is often called the "constitution of the ocean". It addresses important issues like ocean protection, fairness, environmental damage, climate change and biodiversity loss.