India’s invisible backbone cannot burn in silence any longer

Every morning across India, before offices open, traffic swells, or markets stir, millions of women step into other people’s homes to begin the labour that keeps this country functioning. They sweep floors, scrub utensils, cook meals, care for children, support persons with disabilities, and tend to the elderly. Their work sustains households, enables middle-class productivity, and fills a vast care gap that both the market and the state have long ignored. Yet despite their indispensable contribution, domestic workers remain among India’s most invisible, underpaid, and inadequately protected workers.

This invisibility is not accidental. It is built into the structure of India’s informal economy.

Official and survey-based estimates suggest India has between 4 and 10 million domestic workers, though unions and worker organisations argue the true number is far higher because millions remain uncounted in informal, part-time, seasonal, and migrant arrangements. The overwhelming majority are women, many from Dalit, Adivasi, minority, and economically marginalised communities. They migrate from rural poverty, agrarian distress, or debt into urban centres seeking survival, only to enter a labour system where their work is essential, but their rights remain fragile.

In states like Odisha, this contradiction is especially stark. Economically distressed districts such as Nuapada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri have long witnessed migration driven by poverty, limited livelihood opportunities, and uneven development. Odisha is both a source region for migrant domestic labour and a state whose growing cities—Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur—depend heavily on domestic workers from vulnerable communities. These women often carry the burden of sustaining urban households while remaining excluded from basic labour dignity themselves.

India still lacks a comprehensive national law dedicated specifically to domestic workers’ rights.

This legal vacuum is one of the country’s most persistent labour injustices. Domestic workers are nominally included within broader frameworks such as the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, but implementation remains weak and fragmented. While domestic workers are theoretically covered under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 through district-level Local Committees, poor implementation, lack of awareness, and dysfunctional complaint mechanisms leave many women effectively without recourse. Meanwhile, India has still not ratified ILO Convention 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers, adopted in 2011, which would signal stronger global commitment to recognising domestic work as real work deserving real protections.

For millions of women, this means employment without contracts, wages without guarantees, and abuse without accountability.

The problem begins with language. Domestic workers are still routinely described as “maids” or “help”—terms that deliberately blur the employer-employee relationship. This fiction allows society to treat wages as generosity rather than compensation, and exploitation as informality rather than injustice. It allows women working 10 or 12 hours across multiple homes to be denied paid leave, maternity support, social security, or even timely wages because their labour is still viewed through the lens of class hierarchy rather than worker rights.

In Odisha, domestic workers’ collectives have repeatedly highlighted poor wages, inconsistent payments, and vulnerability to abuse, especially among migrant and live-in workers whose dependence on employers may include food and shelter. This dependence can deepen exploitation. When survival itself depends on employer goodwill, resistance becomes risky.

The story of Banita Senapati from a slum in Bhubaneswar illustrates this reality with painful clarity. A widow supporting her daughter through domestic work, Banita reportedly faced harassment, false accusations, verbal abuse, and physical intimidation from an employer. Her case did not become significant simply because abuse occurred—sadly, many such stories remain invisible—but because she fought back. Supported by her domestic workers’ collective and grassroots organisers, Banita pursued police action and secured accountability. Her struggle is both inspiring and unsettling: inspiring because collective solidarity worked, unsettling because dignity at work should not require extraordinary courage and organisational backing.