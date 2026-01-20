International aid groups are dealing with the pain of slashed USAID funding by cutting staff, localising and coordinating better
Drastic cuts in USAID funding under President Trump has hit international NGOs hard.
They are adapting by reducing staff, localising operations, and seeking new funding sources.
The shift from NGO-led aid to government-to-government spending has forced organisations to rethink their strategies.
They're focusing on core missions and exploring social entrepreneurship to sustain their efforts in global health and humanitarian aid.
, the first day of his second term in office, President Donald Trump has slashed US foreign aid spending. It began with a that paused spending on everything from in Mali to providing in Nepal.
By early February 2025, billionaire Elon Musk announced that the US Agency for International Development, the lead foreign aid agency, had been fed “.” By July 1, USAID had ceased to exist, , and remaining aid programs were — where it was unclear how they would be managed. Congress in previously approved aid spending, at Trump’s request, in July.
These developments rattled nongovernmental organisations around the world because was channeled through nongovernmental organisations prior to this upheaval. , who heads a coalition of US-based NGOs, “We’re in a pivot moment, a massive transition, and things aren’t clear.”
Favoring government-to-government spending
According to the official website, the US spent $32 billion on foreign aid in 2025, less than half of the $68 billion it spent in 2024. These figures include all of USAID’s budget.
The Trump administration is seeking to continue these cuts in its proposed budget for 2026. For example, its proposed $3.8 billion global health budget would mark a .
But the in January 2026 on international diplomacy and foreign aid, including $9.4 billion for global health and $5.5 billion for humanitarian aid.
The Trump administration has shown a clear preference for . That means most future aid is likely to be channeled bilaterally through NGOs or private companies.
of international NGOs, have observed several strategies they are following to keep operating and meeting their missions.
Struggling to adapt
The first is simply scaling back.
Save the Children US had , restricting the humanitarian, health and education support it provides to kids in over 100 countries.
Eighty per cent of Freedom House’s activities to , which include everything from supporting judicial integrity in Moldova to enhancing media reporting on human rights in Uganda, were terminated.
World Vision, the world’s largest evangelical humanitarian organisation, , laid off as many as 3,000 employees and cut programs engaged in HIV/AIDS prevention and child health care and malnutrition in countries like Bangladesh, Kenya and Rwanda.
Search for Common Ground — a 40 per cent cut to its conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts around the world.
Shifting from shocked to strategic
Once nongovernmental organisations overcame their initial shock, their leadership teams began to respond to USAID’s demise. Three strategies have emerged: Reducing operations to focus on activities that support core missions, searching for new sources of reliable funding, and transforming the size and scope of their organisations.
Regardless how they’ve responded, NGOs have had to scale back. , 81 NGOs had closed at least one office. This includes streamlining activities, laying off staff, encouraging their early retirement and cutting pay.
These changes have allowed most NGOs to continue at least minimal operations. But doing more with less may simply not be sustainable for an exhausted workforce over the long term.
Tapping philanthropy and social enterprises
Philanthropy may fill some gaps. However, foundations and individual donors are . Charitable giving to international affairs , but the $35 billion in giving to international causes in 2024 would have to more than double to make up for the reduction in government spending.
Social entrepreneurship combines for-profit models with the mission orientation of nonprofits, and this approach, used by the and others, is often mentioned as a model for NGOs seeking to provide local services.
But takes time. And there do not seem to be any quick fixes that might restore funding for international NGOs to pre-2025 levels.
Envisioning new models
The Trump administration has asserted that NGOs had become too dependent on government aid. , whom Trump named USAID’s acting administrator until the agency was shuttered, has derided this relationship as the “.”
While scholars tend to be less dismissive, they have long highlighted that , including governments, can limit innovation and distract organisations from their missions.
USAID’s dissolution has expedited experts’ re-envisioning of the NGO model — the idea of private charitable organisations based in rich nations providing services in poor countries.
One push has been to move decision-making and resources to residents of the communities where NGOs are delivering goods and services, through a process development experts call “.”
For example, UK-based Christian Aid announced in April 2025 that it would close and instead work with established partner organisations in the countries where it works.
It has in a year when revenues due to the Trump administration’s slashing of its contributions to the .
Losing so much funding has also made cooperation more necessary.
As a book that one of us (Hadden) wrote with University of Pennsylvania professor Sarah Bush shows, the NGO field had since the mid-2010s.
Janti Soeripto, Save the Children’s chief executive officer, has said that in 2025 her organisation began with MercyCorps and CARE to increase their collective “surge capacity,” or ability to respond to disasters in a quick, effective and efficient manner.
Some NGOs have also reportedly to streamline costs and maintain valuable programs. Although mergers can be challenging when organisations have different values or workplace cultures, we believe that there will be fewer international NGOs in the years ahead.
Moving toward an uncertain future
A leaner, more financially diversified, more localised and NGO sector could have positive consequences in the long run.
But we’re certain that , both for the people who benefit from the work of NGOs and for the experts and staff members who have built their careers around global poverty alleviation and improving public health in low-income countries.
Funding cuts shuttered many long-standing development and humanitarian programs, with . According to , the dismantling of USAID could result in more than 14 million deaths by 2030, including over four million children under 5 years old in countries like Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia.
The Trump administration’s new foreign aid plan cuts out NGOs to fund local governments, but those partner governments or willing to spend aid money better than their NGO counterparts.
It’s now up to NGO leaders to chart a new course.
According to Essi Lindstedt, a , there is “a lot of agreement that the ‘old aid’ wasn’t right,” but we have “not yet seen a transition into something better.”