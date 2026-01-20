International aid groups are dealing with the pain of slashed USAID funding by cutting staff, localising and coordinating better

Struggling to adapt

The first is simply scaling back.

Save the Children US had one-third of its funding frozen , restricting the humanitarian, health and education support it provides to kids in over 100 countries.

Eighty per cent of Freedom House’s activities to promote human rights and democracy , which include everything from supporting judicial integrity in Moldova to enhancing media reporting on human rights in Uganda, were terminated.

World Vision, the world’s largest evangelical humanitarian organisation, lost 10 per cent of its budget , laid off as many as 3,000 employees and cut programs engaged in HIV/AIDS prevention and child health care and malnutrition in countries like Bangladesh, Kenya and Rwanda.

Search for Common Ground lost $23 million overnight — a 40 per cent cut to its conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts around the world.

Shifting from shocked to strategic

Once nongovernmental organisations overcame their initial shock, their leadership teams began to respond to USAID’s demise. Three strategies have emerged: Reducing operations to focus on activities that support core missions, searching for new sources of reliable funding, and transforming the size and scope of their organisations.

Regardless how they’ve responded, NGOs have had to scale back. As of April 2025 , 81 NGOs had closed at least one office. This includes streamlining activities, laying off staff, encouraging their early retirement and cutting pay.

These changes have allowed most NGOs to continue at least minimal operations. But doing more with less may simply not be sustainable for an exhausted workforce over the long term.

Tapping philanthropy and social enterprises

Philanthropy may fill some gaps. However, foundations and individual donors are also facing economic and political uncertainty . Charitable giving to international affairs has been on the rise , but the $35 billion in giving to international causes in 2024 would have to more than double to make up for the reduction in government spending.

Social entrepreneurship combines for-profit models with the mission orientation of nonprofits, and this approach, used by the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee and others, is often mentioned as a model for NGOs seeking to provide local services.