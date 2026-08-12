It is raining in Delhi. Both water and potholes

It is raining this monsoon in Delhi. Not just water, but also potholes, like in monsoons past.
As the capital saw heavy spells of rain in July and August, the asphalt wore off on several important routes, once again pointing to poor quality materials used in construction.
According to data tabled by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha in February this year, deaths due to potholes increased by over 53 per cent since 2020.
A total of 1,555 persons died in 2020 in pothole-related road accidents, which increased to 2,385 fatalities in 2024. This translates into over six road deaths due to potholes daily.
Yet, come every monsoon, and the same old story repeats.