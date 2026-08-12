Governance

It is raining in Delhi. Both water and potholes

As per data released by the Centre this February, deaths due to potholes increased by over 53 per cent since 2020
It is raining in Delhi. Both water and potholes
Another monsoon and more potholes for Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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It is raining this monsoon in Delhi. Not just water, but also potholes, like in monsoons past.

It is raining in Delhi. Both water and potholes
Asphalt has been scraped off roads in the national capital after heavy spells of rain in July and August.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

As the capital saw heavy spells of rain in July and August, the asphalt wore off on several important routes, once again pointing to poor quality materials used in construction.

According to data tabled by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha in February this year, deaths due to potholes increased by over 53 per cent since 2020.

It is raining in Delhi. Both water and potholes
The government’s own data admits that deaths due to potholes have increased in India over the past few years. Yet, citizens are currently having to deal with this menace in the absence of redressal by authorities.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

A total of 1,555 persons died in 2020 in pothole-related road accidents, which increased to 2,385 fatalities in 2024. This translates into over six road deaths due to potholes daily.

Yet, come every monsoon, and the same old story repeats.

Delhi
monsoon
Roads
Water
Southwest monsoon
Rainfall
potholes
Southwest Monsoon 2026
asphalt
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