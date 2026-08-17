Major US study finds undocumented immigration does not increase neighbourhood crime

A large study of United States neighbourhoods has found no evidence that rising numbers of unauthorised immigrants drive up crime, challenging a long-running claim in American politics, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine.

The study, published in the Journal of Urban Affairs , analysed crime trends across 11,500 neighbourhoods in more than 100 US cities between 2010 and 2018, covering areas home to about 46 million residents.

Researchers found that neighbourhoods where the share of undocumented residents grew saw greater reductions in property crime and no significant change in violent crime, according to a UC Irvine article .

The study is the first to examine the relationship between unauthorised immigration and crime at the neighbourhood level on such a broad national scale, the researchers said.

“Consistent with the research base more generally, unauthorised immigration does not drive crime rates in US neighbourhoods,” said Charis E Kubrin, the study’s lead author and a professor of criminology, law and society at UC Irvine, according to the university.