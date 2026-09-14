Massive fire in Delhi just days after amendment of laws

The fire comes over two months after the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire in June, when 23 people were killed.

That incident led to The Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, being notified by the Delhi Home Department on August 28. These rules provide that the minimum standards applicable to buildings will be linked to their height and class of occupancy and will be governed by the Building Bye-Laws.

Clearly, fire safety in Delhi is not out of the woods yet, legal amendments or not.