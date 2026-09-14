Massive fire in Delhi just days after amendment of laws

A massive fire broke out at a wooden items godown near Dallupura and Dharamshila Hospital in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area on Sunday, September 13, 2026.
One Station Officer, Sunil Sagar, was hospitalised at LBS Hospital due to smoke inhalation while fighting the fire. No major burn injuries or immediate casualties were reported from inside the warehouse, though searches continued for any trapped individuals.
The ground-floor warehouse stored plywood, wood, and PVC material, sending a thick black plume of smoke visible across surrounding areas. Nearby residents were evacuated as a safety measure.
The fire comes over two months after the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire in June, when 23 people were killed.
That incident led to The Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, being notified by the Delhi Home Department on August 28. These rules provide that the minimum standards applicable to buildings will be linked to their height and class of occupancy and will be governed by the Building Bye-Laws.
Clearly, fire safety in Delhi is not out of the woods yet, legal amendments or not.