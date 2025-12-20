MGNREGA replaced: What does the VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 mean for rural employment

India’s rural employment framework is undergoing its biggest change in two decades. On December 16, 2025, the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, formally replacing MGNREGA.

In this video, we break down what the new law changes, from higher work limits and new funding rules to a shift away from demand-driven employment. We also examine concerns raised by workers’ groups, economists, and labour unions about centralisation, technology-led governance, and the weakening of the legal right to work.