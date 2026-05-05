Mining, growth and inequality: After 25 years, Jharkhand’s development story is still unfinished

The employment situation of the state has, in reality, a much more sobering story to tell, as the outward migration figures reveal. Over 20 lakh or 2 million people have migrated from the state, sending remittances of around Rs 25,000 crore per year; an appalling indictment which has somehow become the state’s de facto model of development. The young men in the state would rather take up jobs as masons in the Sahel, in Mauritania and Mali than take up employment opportunities in the state that offer virtually nothing comparable. For workers to choose to migrate to the most unstable region of the world and that too out of necessity shows how deep the flaws of the state economy are.

Even more worrying is that while updates in minimum wages are given on paper, they rarely translate into reality. As far as agricultural wages are concerned, there appears to be a distinct lack of monitoring that is failing to bridge the gap.

Hunger, mortality, and the failure of basic dignity

As far as hunger, mortality and basic welfare is concerned, the National Family Health Survey-5 reported a 39.7 per cent stunting rate among children under 5 in the state. The same hasn’t been reported in recent years. The maternal mortality ratio is as high as 94 per 100,000 live births and compares poorly with other neighbouring states. Although the public distribution system claims to cover 80 per cent of the population, malnutrition remains a major problem exacerbated by contamination of the water sources in the mining region through coal-leachate and unregulated waste disposal. Health centres run under Ayushman Bharat have reported a 40 per cent staff vacancy rate, and reports of deaths due to starvation are ongoing.

The comparison of inputs versus outcomes above demonstrates the obvious failure to achieve even the most basic of human welfare targets.

ASER’s mirror: What the schools are not teaching

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 has brought out yet another grim statistic of the education system in the state: Only 52 per cent of Class 6 students in the rural areas can read a Class 2 text, as compared to the national average of 65 per cent. The percentage of Class 8 students who can do a subtraction is a paltry 22 per cent. Enrollment among girls drops sharply after Class 8, as inadequate sanitation, safety concerns, and economic pressures force many adolescent girls out of school. Teacher shortages remain an ongoing issue, and many schools lack functional toilets.

These are not just numbers; they highlight the lost futures of children in this state.

PESA, FRA, and the ritual of consultation

Jharkhand is one of the states where the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act operates in theory. In practice, Gram Sabhas are often consulted as a mere formality and then ignored. Over the years, many mining agreements have been signed, raising doubts about whether consent requirements under the Forest Rights Act are truly followed. This has led to a consistent pattern of displacement among Adivasi communities in a state founded on the promise of protecting tribal self-governance.