Mohenjo-daro on the Indus defied the ‘rules’ of history by becoming more equal as it became more successful: Study

Mohenjo-daro, the largest city of the Indus Valley Civilisation of the Indian Subcontinent, was truly the ‘rebel’ of its times. It was not only more equal than its neighbours in Mesopotamia and Greece, but it actually became more egalitarian as it prospered, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of York used legacy data from the ancient city to discern that as the city matured, the gap between the largest and smallest homes narrowed. In fact, by its later years, the wealth gap in this massive urban centre had dropped to levels typical of the first farming villages, according to a statement by the university.

“While ancient Egyptians were building pyramids for god-kings, and the Greeks were constructing massive palaces at Knossos, the people of the Indus were building something entirely different,” said lead author Adam Green from the University of York’s Department of Archaeology and Department of Environment and Geography.

“Instead of gold-filled tombs and huge temples, Mohenjo-daro focused on sophisticated brick-lined drains and organised street layouts. Instead of allowing the perks of society to accumulate with a tiny elite, the city’s amenities were widely distributed amongst the everyday households,” he added.

This was particularly true with regard to the distribution of the famous Indus seals, which were tools of business and trade. Indus seals were typically found in ordinary homes and not in public buildings, with no palaces to monopolise these tools of government.

According to the statement, it was evident that rather than a single ruler hoarding resources, the city’s inhabitants worked together to ensure fair access to a good standard of life.

Investment in very practical things, like drainage and street maintenance, was also a sign of working collectively for the public good. The use of a standardised system of weights and measures across the region ensured that exchange remained fair for all citizens.

The findings, published in the journal Antiquity, challenge the modern assumption that rising inequality is an unavoidable side effect of economic growth. Mohenjo-daro, the researchers say, stands as proof that a society can be technologically advanced and highly productive whilst also ensuring its prosperity is shared by the many, rather than the few.

“Mohenjo-daro is often cited as being famous for what it doesn't have, such as the absence of palaces for kings, gold-filled tombs, and no statues of rulers. But what it does have is so important,” said Green.

“In the period when inequality appears to be lowest, productivity appears to rise. It challenges the idea that prosperity requires us to concentrate decision-making powers in the hands of the few.

“It is quite an interesting lesson for modern societies, as the Indus civilisation demonstrates clearly that an urban society can be highly productive and inventive at scale, whilst also ensuring that resources and power are shared equitably. In fact, doing so may even have been essential to sustaining prosperity over the centuries.”