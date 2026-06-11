Moment or movement? What growing youth support for Cockroach Janta Party means for India

One dictionary definition of the word “metamorphosis” is “a striking alteration in appearance, character, or circumstances”. This is what happened to the party currently most talked about in India: “The Cockroach Janta Party”.

At a time when ticking likes or dislikes on a social platform is a more powerful expression than pushing the buttons of a voting machine, the new “party” overnight metamorphosed from a satire to an anthem for Gen Z to express something — more appropriately, desperation.

It altered in appearance, character and even its popularity created a new circumstance. Across the country, youth are on the streets protesting repeated question leaks for various entrance and recruitment examinations. India hasn’t seen such an outpouring of youth on the streets in recent years.

The “party” is now leaping out of its virtual space to the streets as its founder Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate, called for a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the national designated space for showing dissent. "There is this underlying feeling among India's youth that the current political system just does not care about them, be it the government party or the opposition," Dipke was quoted in a newspaper.

The buzz around the protest call on June 6, 2026 rivalled that of a high-profile political rally — surely, it had the spirit that possessed many recent Gen Z protests across the world, including in India’s neighbourhood. On the other side, the concern became visible: Is it a moment or a movement?

Of the many characteristics that Gen Z has come to be identified with, one is prominent: The generation’s propensity for showing dissent against, and desperation with, incumbent systems. Across continents, at any given point, one would witness a youth protest — on regime change, cost-of-living crisis, or the climate emergency. The Gen Z tentative is made of 2.8 billion people, which is one-third of global population. One can say it is the most vocal generation on a mission to put governance regimes to their toughest tests.

In recent decades, youth protests have resulted in changes, from regimes to laws, from governance approach to democracy style. Historically, youth protests with mass participation have resulted in changes, contrary to small campaigns that didn’t solicit much participation. The former became a movement, while the latter remained moments of turbulence.

Youth protests have also seen many authoritarian regimes ultimately switch to democratic systems. That is why incumbent regimes have always been scared of moments or movements steered by youth. That perhaps explains why usually peaceful youth protests face violent repression from ruling regimes.

In recent years, Gen Z protests show an increasing sense of delusion with democracy that has not been responsive to their needs and concerns. Usually, most protests revolve around a specific crisis at a specific moment and quickly become a movement to bring about larger changes. But the direction of the movement remains the same: A non-responsive regime must listen to them and act. In rare cases, youth movements have resulted in structured political institutions, like a party.

This is one aspect to track with the Cockroach Janta Party movement which is also a movement in a different socio-technological context. Many studies show that such protests operate very informally and deploy new-age social platforms to propagate. A study of some 1 million people across 128 countries during 2000-2017 found that those under the age of 40 preferred informal political activities, similar to what we are witnessing in India — most movements are not part of an established political party.

India is witnessing youth movements currently not seen in many years. And they belong to the Gen Z. Whether these are just moments or will metamorphosis to some profound movements, only time would inform.