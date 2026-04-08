More than half of Odisha’s PVTG population missed out on welfare schemes, CAG finds

More than half of the population belonging to Odisha’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) have not received the benefits of government welfare schemes, according to a recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The audit, conducted between July 2024 and January 2025, found that by March 2024 around 160,000 people or 54 per cent of the state’s PVTG population had remained outside the reach of targeted programmes for several years.

The report estimated Odisha’s total PVTG population at 294,000, spread across 1,679 villages and settlements. Of these, only 134,000 people were covered under the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme (OPELIP), while the rest, largely living in 1,138 newly identified villages, were not included.

Gaps in implementation

PVTGs are among India’s most marginalised communities. The Government of India identified 75 such groups during the Fifth Five-Year Plan (1974-79) for focused development interventions, of which 13 are in Odisha.

To support these communities, the Odisha government set up 20 Micro Project Agencies (MPA) across 14 districts between 1976-77 and 2020-21. In 2016-17, it launched OPELIP as an umbrella programme to deliver both central and state welfare schemes to PVTGs, with an implementation period of eight years ending in 2024.

However, the audit found what it described as a lack of urgency by the state’s ST & SC Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Department and its field units in extending schemes to newly identified villages.

As a result, 160,000 people remained excluded from welfare coverage, despite the expansion of identified habitations in June 2020.