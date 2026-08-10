Muthanga verdict raises disturbing questions about the law reaching the powerless through the criminal process, and not the powerful

Twenty-three years after the Muthanga forests of Wayanad echoed with gunfire, the law has finally delivered its verdict.

But the judgment has left behind a question larger than the guilt or innocence of those who stood trial: why has the criminal justice system been so much more successful in pursuing Adivasi protesters than in holding accountable those who exercised the power of the state against them?

The answer may now lie, at least partly, with the Kerala High Court. Four of those convicted, including Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha leader and Muthanga agitation leader M Geethanandan, have challenged the verdict.

On August 6, the High Court expressed concern over the manner in which the trial court arrived at its findings and observed that the judgment required thorough scrutiny. It has sought the original order framing charges against the accused before proceeding with the appeals.

The intervention is significant. It came barely days after the Kalpetta Principal Sessions Court acquitted all 57 accused of murdering police constable K V Vinod but convicted four of them, including Geethanandan, on other serious charges arising from the confrontation. The convictions included offences relating to unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful confinement, causing hurt to public servants, kidnapping and attempt to murder. The four received varying sentences, with the maximum being five years.

The High Court’s intervention has therefore reopened a case many assumed had finally closed after more than two decades.

Yet even if the High Court eventually overturns the convictions, the larger injustice of Muthanga will remain.

The most striking feature of the case is not simply the extraordinary delay. It is the imbalance in the way the law has travelled through the events of February 19, 2003. The death of a police constable became the central criminal case.

“The death of Jogi, an Adivasi protester, during the police firing became part of a much wider story of state violence, compensation and inquiry. The torture of tribal people and others arrested after the operation generated judicial and human rights interventions. Yet no police officer or senior authority has faced a comparable criminal reckoning for the use of force that left Adivasis dead and hundreds injured,” observes K K Surendran, faculty of a teacher training college who was arrested at the time on charges of supporting the violent agitation and subjected to severe police torture. He was later acquitted of the case by investigating agencies, including the CBI.

This is the uncomfortable legacy of Muthanga.

What happened that day?

The agitation did not begin as a confrontation with the police. It began as a demand for land.

Hundreds of landless Adivasi families occupied forest land at Muthanga, within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, in January 2003 under the banner of the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha. Their decision followed years of frustration over governments’ failure to honour promises of land distribution.

For generations, Adivasi families in Wayanad had watched their traditional relationship with land disappear while plantations, forests, development projects and state institutions increasingly determined who could own and use land.

“The occupation was therefore not an isolated act of trespass. It was the culmination of a long history of dispossession and political betrayal,” says Geethanandan.

On February 19, police and forest officials moved to evict the protesters. What followed became one of the most disturbing episodes in Kerala’s modern history.

The confrontation turned violent. Jogi was killed in the police firing. Constable Vinod also died. Several Adivasis and police personnel were injured. The settlement was dismantled and hundreds of protesters arrested.

For the Adivasi community, Muthanga became synonymous with state repression. For the state, the death of Vinod became the centre of the criminal case.

The trial that followed moved through years of investigation, procedural complications and judicial delays. By the time the verdict arrived, those who had been young activists in 2003 had become middle-aged or elderly. Some witnesses had died. Memories had faded. Documents had become increasingly difficult to trace. A generation had grown up knowing the Muthanga struggle largely through stories told by parents and activists.

“Justice delayed in such circumstances is not merely a procedural failure. It changes the nature of justice itself,” says rights activist C R Neelakandan.

The trial court’s most consequential finding was that the prosecution had failed to prove the murder charge against the accused. The circumstances surrounding Vinod’s death remained clouded by contradictions in witness testimony and questions about what actually happened inside the makeshift structure where he was held during the police operation.

That finding should have prompted a deeper examination of the prosecution narrative. Instead, four accused were convicted on other charges.