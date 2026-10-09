Nearly 50,000 women and girls killed or severely injured in Gaza in last 3 years, UN Women says

Nearly 50,000 women and girls in Gaza have been killed or severely injured in three years of war, according to estimates by UN Women.

The agency said the figure amounted to one in 21 women and girls in Gaza either losing their life or living with lifelong disabilities since the war began in October 2023.

More than 38,000 women and girls have been killed and 11,700 severely injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes and ground military operations, UN Women said.

Although most casualties were recorded during the first two years of the war, the agency said women and girls continued to be killed despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025. It said 277 women and girls were among those killed in Gaza over the past year.

Nearly every woman and girl in Gaza has also been displaced, according to UN Women.

The agency said more than 150 evacuation and movement orders had been issued by the Israeli military since October 2023, forcing nearly one million women and girls from their homes.

Most women and girls in Gaza are living in tents or among ruins, with little privacy and limited access to food, safe water, shelter and hygiene supplies, UN Women said.

Women are also being forced to give birth in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, the agency said. The number of miscarriages reached almost 4,000 in the first six months of 2026, triple the number recorded in the last six months of 2025, according to UN Women.

The war has also reshaped family structures in Gaza. Nearly one in four households — an estimated 86,290 — is now headed by a woman, compared with one in nine before October 2023.

UN Women said many of these women were now solely responsible for providing for, protecting and holding their families together in increasingly difficult conditions.

Between July and December 2026, an estimated 702,000 women and girls are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity, the agency said.

Women’s organisations providing frontline support are also under severe pressure. UN Women said 13 of 14 organisations surveyed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank reported rising needs among women and girls since 2025. The same number said they did not have the capacity to meet those needs.

UN Women called for the ceasefire to be fully implemented, international law to be upheld and humanitarian assistance to reach people in need “at scale and without obstruction”.