New route to pasture

As no new grazing permits were issued after 1970, and only the existing 2,186 permits could be renewed, thousands of pastoralists were pushed into an informal, unrecorded grazing system. Provisional figures from the recently concluded 21st Livestock Census, obtained by Down To Earth (DTE) from the state government, show that sheep numbers have roughly tripled, while goat numbers have increased fivefold. The number of migratory pastoralist families alone now stands at nearly 26,000—more than 10 times the 2,186 permits the state has ever formally recognised.

The criteria for granting permits involves the assessment of available pasture land for grazing; carrying capacity of forest area from which grazing permit has been applied; estimation of livestock comprising buffalo, mule, goat and sheep; assessment of wildlife species dependent on grazing; assessment of livestock of local people having grazing rights; and recommendations of grazing committee regarding grant of permits on rotational basis in the forest compartments so that regeneration of forest area is ensured.