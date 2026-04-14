NHRC to hear 216 cases of alleged bonded labour in brick kilns across various districts of Uttar Pradesh

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold an online hearing of 216 cases of alleged bonded labour in the brick kilns across various districts of Uttar Pradesh at its premises in New Delhi on April 16, 2026, from 11.30 am.

NHRC, India Chairperson, Justice V Ramasubramanian will preside over the virtual hearing. “This underscores the Commission's commitment to eradicating bonded labour and ensuring strict compliance with the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the monitoring assigned by the Supreme Court of India,” a government statement noted.

The Commission has directed the presence of the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh or his nominee, Labour Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh and all District Magistrates (DMs) concerned during the online hearing. They are expected to present detailed reports on actions taken for identification, release, skilling and rehabilitation of bonded labourers as well as their registration on the e-Shram portal.

The hearing will look into:

• Assessment of action taken by the District Magistrates on the complaints sent to them by the NHRC with status of compliance to the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, orders of the Apex Court in Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Asiad Workers’ case;

• Status of rehabilitation packages, including financial aid, skill training and alternate livelihoods;

• Progress on e-Shram portal registrations to secure social security benefits for rescued labourers; and

• Preventive measures against recurrence in identified districts.

The hearing is part of NHRC's ongoing suo motu interventions and complaints received on bonded labour.

Authorities are expected to present detailed reports on actions taken for identification, release, skilling and rehabilitation of bonded labourers as well as their registration on the e-Shram portal.