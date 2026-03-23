Of toxic rivers and ruined futures

Toxic foam floats across the surface of the Yamuna while children stand waist-deep in polluted water at ITO in Delhi.
The children have been scraping through material dropped by devotees into the river from a nearby bridge.
These photos raise dual concerns. One is over public health and untreated wastewater flowing into the river.
The other is about the poverty that affects so many people in India. So prevalent is it that young children have to rummage through waste like this, in the hope of finding something that can get them some money.
Either way, these photos show the failure of policy in India by governments, past and present.