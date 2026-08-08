On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, meet Assam’s second-largest plains tribe that lives in harmony with floods

Assam’s Mising community, the state’s second-largest plains tribe, has long lived in harmony with the Brahmaputra’s floods.
Settled along riverine belts, they use stilted Chang Ghar houses, flood-adapted farming and low-impact fishing to coexist with rising waters.
Their animist faith, sowing festival Ali-Aye-Ligang and handloom traditions embody a cultural ecology that offers vital lessons for climate resilience.
Every monsoon, Assam prepares for the inevitable. The Brahmaputra swells, villages disappear under water, roads vanish, and lives are disrupted. This year was different. The floods were among the worst in recent memory. Heavy rainfall, coupled with unchecked construction and shrinking natural drainage systems, brought devastation even to parts of Upper Assam that had never expected to witness such destruction. From across India, help poured in—from neighbouring states to faraway Punjab—for families who lost everything.
But amid the stories of loss, there is another story waiting to be told.
It belongs to the Mising community of Assam—one of the largest Indigenous communities in the state, predominantly inhabiting the riverine areas along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. They are primarily settled across Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, and Jorhat. Traditionally agrarian, the Misings cultivate paddy, rear livestock, fish, and practice handloom weaving—livelihoods that together form the backbone of their culture and identity.
For generations, this community has not fought the floods. It has learned to live with them.
For the Misings, the river is not an adversary. It is a force of nature that demands respect, understanding, and adaptation. Long before climate resilience became a global conversation, they had already mastered it through traditional ecological knowledge passed down across generations.
Their iconic Chang Ghar—houses built on bamboo stilts—are the clearest expression of this wisdom. Constructed using locally available bamboo, timber, and thatch, these elevated homes allow floodwaters to pass freely beneath them instead of blocking the river’s natural course. Rather than forcing nature to change, the Misings designed their lives around it.
This simple yet ingenious architecture protects families, reduces environmental damage, and avoids the heavy ecological footprint of concrete construction. It is a form of climate resilience built not from steel and cement, but from an intimate, inherited understanding of how the river behaves.
The Misings’ relationship with their landscape extends well beyond housing. Their farming practices, dependence on local biodiversity, and deep respect for natural cycles reflect a philosophy that has sustained both people and place for centuries—and one that carries clear conservation value. It shows up as climate resilience built directly into architecture and settlement patterns in flood-prone landscapes; in the sustainable use of renewable resources like bamboo, thatch, and timber; in the quiet conservation of indigenous crop varieties adapted over generations to seasonal flooding; and in the protection of wetlands and river ecosystems through low-impact fishing and farming. It lives on in traditional ecological knowledge, held and passed down within the community, and in a handloom tradition that remains a rare example of low-carbon, sustainable production rooted entirely in local materials and skill.
Their example is a reminder that environmental protection is not limited to forests or wildlife—it also includes sustaining traditional knowledge, cultural practices, and local livelihoods.
Anthropological studies of the Mising describe this relationship with water not simply as a coping strategy but as a form of what researchers call ‘cultural ecology’—a worldview in which people and river are bound together as co-creators of knowledge, each shaping the other over generations. A qualitative study of a Mising village on the Jiadhal river, a Brahmaputra tributary, found that their older ways of settling and farming were tuned closely to the river’s own rhythms, producing a shared, evolving understanding between the community and the water rather than a one-sided battle against it.
This ecological intimacy runs through Mising spiritual and cultural life. The community traditionally follows Donyi-Poloism, an animist faith centred on Donyi (the Sun) and Polo (the Moon), alongside ancestral spirits and nature deities such as Kine Nane, the goddess of fertility. Farming, in this worldview, is treated less as an economic task and more as a moral and spiritual one, bound by taboos—against felling trees or disturbing freshly sown soil—that function as an informal ecological code, protecting young crops and the land itself during vulnerable stretches of the agricultural calendar.
This worldview finds its fullest expression in Ali-Aye-Ligang, the community’s sowing festival held on the first Wednesday of the Assamese month of Fagun. The name itself means “sowing of seeds and roots.” Celebrations open with the raising of a ceremonial flag, the Laitom Tomchar, followed by rituals invoking Donyi-Polo and ancestral names for a bountiful harvest, the rhythmic Gumrag dance, and Oi Nitom songs. Feasting is central and symbolic: purang apin, sticky rice parcelled in torapat leaves, and two traditional brews of apong (rice beer) are shared among relatives and neighbours as gestures of unity and hospitality. Women weave and wear the ege and ribi gaseng, handloom garments produced on traditional looms using techniques passed down largely within families—a craft that, alongside fishing and riverine farming, remains one of the clearest everyday expressions of Mising identity.
None of this is static folklore preserved for its own sake. Researchers studying flood adaptation in Assam’s Lakhimpur and Majuli districts note that Mising communities have also long relied on traditional healing practices, seasonal crop rotations, and close observation of natural signs—even the behaviour of ants ahead of heavy rain—as working knowledge for anticipating and managing disaster, knowledge that is too often dismissed as folk belief rather than recognised as a genuine, adaptive form of disaster management. That same scholarship also records the strain this system is under: repeated flooding, erosion, and sedimentation in the floodplains have forced some Mising families to relocate as many as six or seven times, eroding the very land base their traditional practices depend on, while large upstream infrastructure such as dams has begun to alter river flow in ways their inherited knowledge did not anticipate.
In a time when we spend billions trying to control rivers with embankments, concrete, and engineering, the Mising community reminds us of a forgotten truth: resilience is not always about resisting nature—it is often about understanding it.
Floods have always been an integral part of Assam’s geography and identity. As climate change makes extreme weather more frequent and unpredictable, perhaps the real question is not how we can stop every flood, but whether we are willing to learn from those who have lived in harmony with them for generations.
The Mising community exemplifies how indigenous knowledge can support both environmental conservation and sustainable development. Their traditional practices—ranging from flood-resilient housing and organic farming to bamboo craftsmanship, sustainable fishing, and handloom weaving—reflect a deep respect for nature and a commitment to living alongside it, not against it. Recognising and strengthening these practices through community-based development initiatives could play a significant role in conserving biodiversity, building climate resilience, and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam.
Rajlaxmi Borah is a development professional with over nine years of experience in community development, education, conservation, and sustainable livelihoods, currently working on women-led livelihood initiatives and community-based conservation rooted in indigenous craft traditions.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth