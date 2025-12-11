Overcrowded rides in rural Jharkhand

Overcrowded rides on rural Jharkhand’s roads are common. Often, residents of Adivasi villages in remote, far-flung areas can be seen hitching rides on shared vehicles to travel to weekly markets in bigger towns and cities.
Jharkhand’s hilly, forested terrain has been an impediment historically in the development of all-weather roads. This has hindered growth and limited interaction.
Research shows that informal transport dominates Jharkhand, with people often travelling in bicycles, motorcycles, and shared autos, especially in rural areas and over short distances.
The state has taken steps to address this problem. The Government of Jharkhand launched the Mukhiamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana in 2023. It is a major scheme providing free travel for students, seniors, etc., on designated rural routes. The aim is to connect villages to essential services and markets, with incentives for private operators.
The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana focuses on constructing quality rural roads and improving physical access to villages.