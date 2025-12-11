Governance

Overcrowded rides in rural Jharkhand

The state’s challenging topography has been an impediment in the past to all-weather roads; it is taking steps to develop more accessible transport, especially in rural areas
Residents in the remote, rural areas of Jharkhand often hitch rides on shared vehicles to get to the nearest town.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Overcrowded rides on rural Jharkhand’s roads are common. Often, residents of Adivasi villages in remote, far-flung areas can be seen hitching rides on shared vehicles to travel to weekly markets in bigger towns and cities.

Jharkhand’s hilly, forested terrain has been an impediment historically in the development of all-weather roads. This has hindered growth and limited interaction. 

The challenging topography of the state and the lack of public transport means that sharing vehicles is very often the only option.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Research shows that informal transport dominates Jharkhand, with people often travelling in bicycles, motorcycles, and shared autos, especially in rural areas and over short distances.

Jharkhand has taken steps to tackle this problem with schemes being launched by the state government and the Centre. The state is trying to develop accessible transport, especially for its rural areas.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The state has taken steps to address this problem. The Government of Jharkhand launched the Mukhiamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana in 2023. It is a major scheme providing free travel for students, seniors, etc., on designated rural routes. The aim is to connect villages to essential services and markets, with incentives for private operators.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana focuses on constructing quality rural roads and improving physical access to villages.

