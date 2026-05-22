PM Modi’s appeal will not change Indians’ gold purchasing behaviour. The policy window it has opened, though, is real

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rarely asks Indians to change a deep cultural habit. His recent appeal to avoid buying gold for a year, made against rising crude prices and a widening import bill, was therefore unusual. Jewellery stocks fell within hours. Industry bodies announced job loss projections. Bullion associations called the statement a threat to an Rs 6.6 lakh crore sector tied to weddings, savings, and rural consumption.

The entire debate stayed inside the language of markets. Television panels discussed stock corrections. Trade bodies tallied employment losses. One question received no attention: what are the environmental costs of India’s gold economy, and who pays them?

India imports between 800 and 900 tonnes of gold annually. It is one of the world’s largest gold consumers. Jewellery accounts for roughly 60 per cent of total demand. A substantial portion enters through informal and illegal channels because high import duties create sustained arbitrage incentives. That is not only a revenue problem. It is an ecological chain connecting illegal mines in Africa and Southeast Asia to unregulated refining units and active smuggling corridors inside India.