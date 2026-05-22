PM Modi’s appeal will not change Indians’ gold purchasing behaviour. The policy window it has opened, though, is real

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rarely asks Indians to change a deep cultural habit. His recent appeal to avoid buying gold for a year, made against rising crude prices and a widening import bill, was therefore unusual. Jewellery stocks fell within hours. Industry bodies announced job loss projections. Bullion associations called the statement a threat to an Rs 6.6 lakh crore sector tied to weddings, savings, and rural consumption.
The entire debate stayed inside the language of markets. Television panels discussed stock corrections. Trade bodies tallied employment losses. One question received no attention: what are the environmental costs of India’s gold economy, and who pays them?
India imports between 800 and 900 tonnes of gold annually. It is one of the world’s largest gold consumers. Jewellery accounts for roughly 60 per cent of total demand. A substantial portion enters through informal and illegal channels because high import duties create sustained arbitrage incentives. That is not only a revenue problem. It is an ecological chain connecting illegal mines in Africa and Southeast Asia to unregulated refining units and active smuggling corridors inside India.
Gold’s environmental footprint is invisible to consumers because the final product arrives polished and packaged. The extraction behind it is not clean. Artisanal and small-scale mining operations rely heavily on mercury and cyanide. According to international environmental monitoring bodies, mercury contamination from gold mining is among the largest sources of toxic pollution worldwide. Illegal mining networks linked to gold smuggling also drive forest destruction, river contamination, and hazardous labour conditions.
India produces almost no domestic gold. It imports the ecological burden alongside the metal. That burden grows larger because smuggling bypasses formal oversight. Enforcement agencies have repeatedly documented entry routes through coastal Kerala, the Northeast, and major airports. Policy discussions treat this as a customs enforcement problem. It is also an environmental governance failure.
A reduction in physical gold demand, even temporary, produces ecological consequences that no commentator has acknowledged. Lower demand weakens financial incentives for smuggling networks. It reduces pressure on illegal extraction operations abroad. It cuts downstream pollution from informal refining inside India. These effects resist precise quantification, but they are not small.
This matters because India’s climate commitments require scrutiny of consumption patterns, not only of industrial emissions.
The country’s environmental discourse separates ecological sustainability from household behaviour. Gold breaks that separation. It sits at the point where culture, trade deficits, informal finance, and environmental degradation meet.
India already holds an estimated 25,000 tonnes of gold inside households, most of it locked in storage and producing no return. Economically, this is dormant capital. Environmentally, it is an alternative to continuous extraction and imports. If mobilised, it reduces the need to import freshly extracted gold and the ecological damage that comes with it.
The government has tried monetisation schemes before. Public uptake was poor. Trust deficits, low returns, and procedural complexity kept most households from participating. Modi’s appeal indirectly revives the logic behind monetisation without framing it as environmental policy. Redesigned with simpler access, transparent valuation, and stronger government guarantees, monetisation schemes could reduce import dependence and limit extraction-linked ecological costs.
A structural shift is already appearing in digital gold.
Platforms including PhonePe and Groww have normalised digital gold purchases among younger urban investors over the past five years. These products allow fractional ownership without physical storage, jewellery wastage, or making charges. Growth in this segment reflects a shift among middle-class consumers who treat gold as an investment asset rather than ceremonial display.
From an environmental standpoint, digital gold changes incentives. It weakens the cultural pressure toward repeated jewellery purchases tied to weddings and social signalling. It also reduces demand for small-scale refining and manufacturing operations that frequently lack environmental safeguards.
The transition is not socially equal.
India’s jewellery sector sustains a large informal workforce: artisans, polishers, casters, transport workers, and small retailers. Women make up a significant share of this labour base, particularly in low-paid and home-based work. Most operate without contracts, insurance, or union representation. A rapid contraction in jewellery demand would produce severe and uneven income losses even if environmental gains accompany it.
This is where current policy discussion is dangerously incomplete. Modi’s message emphasised restraint. It offered no transition framework for workers who depend on jewellery production. If consumption shifts to digital instruments and financial products, traditional artisans face displacement without institutional support.
The problem is acute in production clusters in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Surat. Women workers occupy the lowest and least protected tiers of these production chains. Income losses translate directly into reduced household spending on nutrition, schooling, and healthcare.
A sustainable shift in gold consumption requires policy sequencing, not appeals.
First, monetisation schemes need redesign: simpler access, transparent valuation mechanisms, and credible government guarantees. Second, digital gold products need tighter consumer safeguards because many currently fall into fragmented regulatory spaces between SEBI and RBI. Third, environmental compliance in refining and recycling requires formal monitoring, not periodic enforcement drives. Most importantly, artisan transition policies must accompany any structural demand shift. Investment in computer-aided jewellery design skills, hallmarking technologies, recycling-focused training, and formal financial inclusion could limit labour displacement.
Gold in India functions simultaneously as insurance, inheritance, dowry substitute, emergency liquidity, and social identity. That is why any appeal for restraint generates anxiety within hours. The controversy has, regardless of its outcome, exposed something that Indian policy has treated as invisible: household savings culture carries environmental externalities that never appear in trade statistics or budget documents.
Modi’s appeal will not change purchasing behaviour through persuasion alone. Behaviour at that scale rarely shifts from speeches. The policy window it opened, though, is real. India treats gold as a trade and consumption issue. The bullion economy is also tied to ecological degradation, informal labour precarity, and extraction networks that extend well beyond its borders.
The environmental costs of gold do not disappear because they occur elsewhere. India imports those costs with every shipment.
Sagari Gupta is a public policy researcher with over eight years of experience in social development, governance reforms, and data-driven policy analysis in India.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth