Poor elderly, widows and disabled people spend much of their pension on food and treatment, study finds

The report submitted to the ministry says the largest share of pension money is spent on food and medical care. Sixty-three percent of beneficiaries said receiving a pension had improved their access to food, while 65 per cent said it had enabled them to spend on medical and health services.

Sixty-eight percent said they were able to buy essential household and personal items because of the pension. The study also found that 75.1 per cent of beneficiaries said receiving a pension had reduced their dependence on earning members of the family. Another 16.5 per cent said their financial dependence had reduced significantly.

About 67 per cent to 68 per cent of beneficiaries said receiving a pension had increased their respect within the family and society, and strengthened their sense of self-reliance and self-respect.

But the impact varied significantly between states.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of beneficiaries said pensions had clearly improved their access to food, medical care and daily necessities.

In states such as Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, where governments provide additional top-up pensions, beneficiaries said the pension helped more with household expenses and buying medicines.

In lower-income states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, most beneficiaries said their entire pension was spent on food and medicine, leaving no room for savings. In Gujarat, some beneficiaries reported being able to save small amounts, which the study attributed to relatively higher state support.

Only 969 of the 6,000 beneficiaries surveyed said they were able to save some money from their pension. By contrast, 83.9 per cent said they were unable to save anything.