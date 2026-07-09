Post-2030 Agenda: Civil society is at a crossroads as inequality deepens

What has gone wrong? Some argue that Agenda 2030 had structural weaknesses. There is some truth in this. Civil society groups have long said the agenda failed to tackle the root causes of inequality and poverty.

However, international agreements are always the result of difficult negotiations between countries, with input from civil society and the corporate sector. No agreement is perfect. With strong political will, even an imperfect deal can deliver major progress. Without it, even a strong agreement can fail. What has been missing here is political will.

At the Asia Pacific People’s Forum on Sustainable Development (APPFSD), held in Bangkok on February 21-22, 2026, civil society groups reflected on progress and discussed a collective strategy for the post-2030 agenda. The forum takes place ahead of the official Asia Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development (APFSD). Participating organisations agreed that “development justice” should guide the agenda beyond 2030.

Some discussion on the post-2030 agenda has already begun though civil society insists that the governments should still walk the talk on Agenda 2030 before delving into the post-2030 agenda discussion. The official discussion on sustainable development beyond 2030 will take place in 2027 SDG summit. While discussing the post-2030 agenda, it’s necessary to take stock of the current world situation.

Rank inequality

The current period is marked by the sharp rise of billionaires while a vast number of people are struggling to make ends meet. The Oxfam 2026 Inequality study, Resisting the rule of the rich, suggests that the number of billionaires has surpassed 3,000 for the first time. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, became the first individual whose wealth exceeded half a trillion dollars, while one in four people globally still face hunger. This stark contrast has emerged despite the commitment under SDG 10 to reduce inequality within and between countries.

Billionaires and large corporations now hold enormous influence over politics and the economy. Wealth can shape policy through political donations, lobbying and close ties with those in power. Many also control major media platforms, social media networks and technologies that affect daily life.

Right-wing political groups often use social media to spread division and hostility, deepening social tensions. At the same time, widening inequality is driven by policy choices that transfer land, water, forests and minerals into fewer private hands.

When people resist displacement, loss of livelihoods, harmful economic policies or restrictions on free speech, they often face repression. Human rights abuses are being reported in many parts of the world.

The close relationship between political leaders, the super-rich, bureaucracy and sections of the media has grown stronger, while ordinary people are left with little voice or influence.

Thus, the world has witnessed a “trickle up of wealth and power” leaving common people severely powerless that is truer for the people on the margins — the indigenous communities, Dalits, people with disabilities, women and other such groups.

It is in this context the post-2030 Agenda ought to be discussed, and civil society should strategise itself.

Absorbed into the system?

A section of civil society has remained actively involved in the official Voluntary National Review (VNR) process for the SDGs at national level, as well as in regional SDG forums and the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The author spoke with several activists who have regularly attended the APFSD in Bangkok over recent years. Zakir Hossain from Bangladesh said, “We come here to understand what is happening at regional and global levels. But nothing has visibly changed on the ground.”

Abia Akram, a disability rights activist from Pakistan, said, “It is encouraging that civil society is given space at the APFSD to share views, suggestions and concerns. But what is the outcome?”

Beena Pallical, an activist based in India, said, “On SDG 5, gender equality, the world is moving backwards, which is deeply disappointing. Structural inequalities continue to grow, and the most marginalised communities, including Dalits and those facing work- and descent-based discrimination, continue to suffer most, especially women, persons with disabilities and transgender people.”

Civil society has invested enormous energy in many global processes, including the SDGs, climate change, financing for development, social protection and ocean governance. It is time for serious reflection. Have these engagements delivered meaningful results? Have they become a form of ‘summiteering’, moving from one conference to another? Have they drawn civil society away from grassroots work while consuming significant resources?

In short, has civil society been absorbed into a system dominated by powerful elites? As some on the left argue, NGOs work as a safety valve for capitalism!

With Donald Trump in power, multilateralism has suffered a major setback. Despite the declining influence of the UN system, civil society groups continue to call for international debt negotiations to be moved to the United Nations. In principle, each UN member state has one vote. This is not the case at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB), where the United States and European nations hold disproportionate power. Critics argue that the policies of IMF and WB have created an unfair debt system that is financially crippling many countries in the Global South and fueling unrest.

Ajay Jha, a civil society leader from India, said, “The UN should reform itself to strengthen its credibility and become more inclusive.”

No silos, please

Civil society has rightly demanded reform of colonial-era institutions such as the IMF and World Bank. It has also challenged governments for taking a “business as usual” approach to implementing the SDGs. But civil society must also examine its own role and move beyond routine engagement. It should reflect critically on how to shape a post-2030 agenda that protects marginalised communities and serves the wider public interest.

Jha added, “Civil society should stop working in silos. Some groups focus on climate, others on the SDGs, others on financing for development. There needs to be cross-fertilisation between movements to strengthen collective bargaining power.”

Pallical said, “Systemic inequalities must be addressed for the development agenda to succeed. I remain hopeful that another world is possible.”

If civil society concludes that its involvement in the global processes has not yielded proportionate results, it can reasonably scale down its engagement, shifting focus to communities to help them challenge the governance model dominated by the super-rich. Across the world, people are suffering and many are already protesting. Civil society should help organise and mobilise them to enable a power shift — power from the billionaires to the people!