Poverty’s own republic: “100 droughts, 10 famines, 10,000 deaths”

A common way people in the KBK region identify themselves is by saying: “I am a sukhbasi.” The term sukhbasi means those who live happily. But here it carries the weight of cataclysmic droughts and famines that have turned farmers in what was once the “rice bowl”, into landless labourers. And so, when they identity as sukhbasi, it implies: “I no longer have anything left to lose.” KBK is the land of sukhbasis—of landless labourers, or the orphans of ...