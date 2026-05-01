Poverty’s own republic: “Who is poor”

In 2014, the erstwhile Planning Commission set up another expert group, known as the Rangarajan committee, to review poverty estimation. The committee was chaired by former governor of the Reserve Bank of India C Rangarajan. The difference between these two estimates is glaring. Going by the 2009 methodology, 25.7 per cent of rural Indians and 13.7 per cent of urban Indians were poor in 2011-12. But the 2014 methodology found that 30.9 per cent of the rural population and 26.4 per cent of the urban population were poor in the same period. The then United Progressive Alliance-II government did not accept the Rangarajan committee estimates. Since then, we have simply counted the years without a poverty estimate.