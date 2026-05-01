Poverty’s own republic: “With birth, poverty is certain here”

Sangu’s life traces India’s geography of poverty—a stubborn constant in one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Dhamtari (once part of Raipur district) has been identified among the country’s poorest regions since 1951, when the first five-year plan was rolled out. Sangu has officially been classified as poor since then—part of the nascent republic’s first cohort.

Some 25 years ago, he was reclassified as “Antyodaya”—or extremely poor, whose life is deemed at serious risk from hunger. India launched the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) in December 2000, after a national survey found that 5 per cent of the population went to bed without two square meals a day.