Ramps, emergency preparedness: UN’s accessibility guidelines for West Bengal’s Durga Puja celebrations

The UN and UNESCO have introduced accessibility guidelines for West Bengal's Durga Puja.
These aim to make the festival inclusive for people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women.
The guidelines focus on improving physical infrastructure, communication accessibility and programming inclusivity.
They also promote attitude change to ensure dignity and inclusion for all participants.
Durga Puja in Kolkata, recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), sees unparalleled cross-community participation. To ensure those with mobility challenges, such as people with disabilities, elderly and pregnant women, are not left out of this iconic cultural experience across West Bengal, the UN in India and UNESCO have developed guidelines to make the festival accessible and truly inclusive.
The international bodies outlined six key areas for improvement. Physical infrastructure requirements include ensuring pandals (festival structures), ramps, and sanitary facilities are fully accessible. Communication accessibility features prominently, with provisions for sign language interpretation, Braille materials, and audio formats to accommodate various special needs.
Programming inclusivity represents another crucial element, focusing on engaging persons with disabilities as active participants rather than spectators. Emergency preparedness and safety protocols specifically address the needs of vulnerable festival-goers, while volunteer training programmes aim to build awareness, respect and practical support skills among festival staff.
Most importantly, the guidelines emphasise attitude change to foster inclusion and dignity in every interaction – recognising that true accessibility requires both physical modifications and cultural shifts in perception.
According to India's 2011 census, 2.2 per cent of the population are persons with disabilities, while 8.6 per cent are older persons – representing millions of potential participants who have previously faced barriers to full festival participation
The guidelines were developed following extensive consultations with festival organisers, accessibility experts and organisations representing persons with disabilities. They draw upon both the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and India's Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016), positioning accessibility as a fundamental right rather than an afterthought.
The initiative aligns with the United Nations-mandated global Sustainable Development Goals to "leave no one behind", positioning cultural heritage as a powerful force for social inclusion that can resonate far beyond West Bengal's borders. "When persons with disabilities join fully in festivals like Durga Puja, the celebration becomes richer and more meaningful for the entire community,” said Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.
The timing of this initiative is particularly significant as Durga Puja, which begins on September 28, holds special recognition from UNESCO. In 2021, the festival was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, described as "the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers."
This initiative brings the principles of UNESCO's Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities into action, said Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia. “Durga Puja embodies the living heritage of Bengal. To safeguard it for the future, we must also ensure it is accessible for all.”
The festival's unique character as a celebration that "breaks the divides of class, religion and ethnicities" makes it an ideal testing ground for inclusive practices. Millions of people visit puja pandals annually to admire artistic installations and participate in cultural activities, making accessibility improvements potentially transformative for community participation.
Santanu Basu IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs for the Government of West Bengal, highlighted the responsibility that comes with UNESCO recognition. "When Durga Puja was inscribed on the UNESCO List, it indicated that we have a continued and shared responsibility towards the respect that has been given to us. The important key would be inclusion, community participation, expression of art and culture in different forms."
The guidelines emphasise that accessibility improvements benefit everyone, not just persons with disabilities. Ramps that aid wheelchair users also help parents with strollers and elderly visitors; clear wayfinding signage supports both persons with disabilities and tourists unfamiliar with the area; accessible seating benefits anyone needing rest during the festivities.
UN in India and UNESCO hope this year's implementation will serve as a model for other cultural and religious festivals across the country, demonstrating that accessibility drives community vitality and economic growth while honouring human rights.