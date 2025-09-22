Ramps, emergency preparedness: UN’s accessibility guidelines for West Bengal’s Durga Puja celebrations

Durga Puja in Kolkata, recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), sees unparalleled cross-community participation. To ensure those with mobility challenges, such as people with disabilities, elderly and pregnant women, are not left out of this iconic cultural experience across West Bengal, the UN in India and UNESCO have developed guidelines to make the festival accessible and truly inclusive.

The international bodies outlined six key areas for improvement. Physical infrastructure requirements include ensuring pandals (festival structures), ramps, and sanitary facilities are fully accessible. Communication accessibility features prominently, with provisions for sign language interpretation, Braille materials, and audio formats to accommodate various special needs.

Programming inclusivity represents another crucial element, focusing on engaging persons with disabilities as active participants rather than spectators. Emergency preparedness and safety protocols specifically address the needs of vulnerable festival-goers, while volunteer training programmes aim to build awareness, respect and practical support skills among festival staff.

Most importantly, the guidelines emphasise attitude change to foster inclusion and dignity in every interaction – recognising that true accessibility requires both physical modifications and cultural shifts in perception.