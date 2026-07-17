Reclaim the footpath

The bench also converted the broader constitutional question into an ongoing suo motu proceeding, titled “Re: Fundamental Right to Walk and Footpath”. It directed the Union ministries of housing and urban affairs, rural development, and road transport and highways, to examine a comprehensive statutory framework. The Law Commission of India is directed to identify the state’s duties and provide effective remedies to ensure safe walking conditions. The apex court observed that a regulatory mechanism is necessary to enforce this right, establishing that citizens can now seek constitutional remedies and compensation directly from the authorities responsible.

The ruling makes clear that the constitutional guarantee of freedom of movement cannot be reduced to movement on wheels. If a road exists, local authorities have an enforceable constitutional duty to construct and maintain an accompanying footpath, and this right must override the privilege of motorised transport. The ruling expands jurisprudence by anchoring the right to walk within the guarantee of free movement under Article 19(1)(d) and the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. The bench recognised that walking is not merely a mode of travel but an essential part of expression, assembly and association, like traditional neighbourhood processions where communities reclaim public spaces.

The judgement comes amid an unacceptable high toll of accidents on Indian roads. Data from the Union ministry of road transport and highways reportedly show that road crashes claim around 175,000 lives each year, with pedestrians bearing a disproportionate share of the toll. In 2024, as many as 36,526 pedestrians were killed, representing 20.6 per cent of all road fatalities. Combined with two-wheeler riders, these vulnerable road users accounted for 67 per cent of all street-level mortality. Put differently, two of every three people killed on India’s roads were either pedestrians or two-wheeler users.