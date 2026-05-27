Rising education cost is a quieter and more consequential form of inflation that India is overlooking

The first is the wage-price link. As general inflation rises, educational institutions face higher costs, teacher salaries, utility bills, infrastructure maintenance, and compliance with regulatory mandates such as those under National Education Policy 2020. To cover these rising input costs, institutions hike fees. These fee hikes feed back into household expenditure, raising the cost-of-living, which in turn creates pressure for further wage revisions, and the cycle perpetuates itself. Unlike most markets where price increases invite competition and eventual correction, the education market in India has not developed enough credible alternatives at scale to break this loop.

The second, and perhaps more revealing dynamic, is what we might call the ‘inelasticity of aspiration’. Families treat education as a non-negotiable investment, it is not a luxury to be reduced when budgets tighten, but a necessity to be funded at almost any cost. Educational institutions know this. With this near-captive demand as their foundation, they pass on infrastructure upgrades, technology investments, salary hikes, and even construction costs without meaningfully fearing a drop in enrolment. The result is a market where the usual consumer resistance to price hikes is largely absent. The Great Indian Wallet Study, 2025 reports that parents spend 20-30 per cent of their annual household income on education when all costs such as tuition, transport, uniforms, coaching classes, digital tools, and exam fees are aggregated. For many middle-class families, education has quietly become the single largest line item in the household budget, surpassing even rent or healthcare.

The third dynamic is structural price stickiness itself. While vegetable prices change daily, sometimes dramatically, education institutes’ fees are revised annually. But here lies the crucial asymmetry: once a fee is increased, it sets a new permanent floor. Each annual hike compounds the previous one, and over a decade, these seemingly modest annual increases accumulate into the near-doubling of costs we observe in the index. This one-way ratchet effect is what fundamentally distinguishes education inflation from food inflation.

The data-driven reality of the last decade confirms that education is no longer just a social good, but it is a significant, compounding economic pressure point for millions of Indian families. As costs continue to nearly double every 10 to 12 years, the structural challenge for policymakers is clear: how do we balance educational quality with financial accessibility? How do we ensure that the aspiration to educate one’s children does not become a source of financial distress or, worse, a reinforcer of inequality? The answer likely lies in a combination of meaningful fee regulation for private institutions, a genuine revival of trust in public schooling, and broader financial support mechanisms for households caught in this relentless cost spiral.

Because if the engine of India’s growth is its human capital, then the rising cost of building that human capital is not just a household problem, it is a macroeconomic one.