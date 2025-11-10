Sampark Kendra: How e-governance is helping serve remote rural areas

On an afternoon at the collectorate building in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara, a district in Chhattisgarh, people are engaged in a discussion on solar energy. But instead of a physical meeting, it is an online video conference.

This is at the Sampark cell, which was established in the district in 2024. Currently, it functions from a single room set with computers, for easy connectivity with rural residents. On any given day, the residents of Gram Panchayats call up a particular mobile number to register their grievances and village heads join via smartphones to discuss various government schemes and how to avail them.

Umesh Kumar Tewari, an official who sits at the Sampark cell, known officially as the Sampark Kendra, explained that the staff here takes calls throughout the day. “People like me try to help those who call from remote rural areas. The cell was established to engage with residents and note the feedback of various departments working on the ground.”

The centre has also helped people out of humanitarian crisis, such as residents who were engaged as bonded labourers in other states. ”They were rescued and brought back through the help of the online cell,” Tewari said.

Shivam Tewari, who is in charge of social media promotion on behalf of the Sampark Kendra, told Down To Earth that a mobile number has been made public for people to lodge complaints. During online meetings, Gram Panchayats come together to discuss matters.

The day this reporter visited the centre, a CREDA official explained a few things about the importance of solar energy in rural areas and the cost of installation of rooftop solar panels. In Chhattisgarh, CREDA is responsible for the implementation of renewable energy, including solar energy.

Other than solar energy, there was also a discussions on Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, a scheme to help particularly vulnerable tribal groups like the Kamar community.

Reaching out to people

The Sampark cell was established to reduce the need for physical travel to meet officials at the collectorate, including the district collector. Another aim was to spread awareness about government schemes and how people can derive benefits from them.

When village heads join meetings, they raise issues pertinent to their panchayats. One of the major issues, especially at the start of the cultivation season is the availability of water. For instance, earlier this year, the kendra helped solve the irrigation hurdles facing farmers.

Apart from calls and online meets, citizens can also send their complaints via WhatsApp.

Nitesh Makde, who heads the Samprak Kendra, informed that the cell is open on all days except Tuesdays and Sundays. The officials work in two shifts, on starting at 11am and the other at 2.30pm. At these time slots, five panchayats join the online meet at a time. In a day, complaints of 10 panchayats are noted. Balodabazar-Bhatapara has a total of 519 panchayats.

Online discussions help solve problems fast — mostly within 48 hours — especially those related to water crisis and the Jal Jeevan Mission, India’s piped water supply scheme, said Makde. “We try to help Gram Panchayats which face water crisis. Though there are several tanks in Baloda Bazar which helps in recharge and the water level is good. Still, at times, water has to be supplied through tankers.” Some farmers also ask about seeds and fertilisers as agriculture is the primary livelihood option in rural areas, he added.

Shivam Tewari added that the idea of online governance was conceived by district collector Deepak Soni. “I try to give information to people via social media handles as well and ensure that they reach as many as possible. I add videos on how exactly the issues are solved.”

Soni said he personally monitors the and ensure that solutions reach people timely. “Various departments which work at the grassroots level also get feedback related to their work and progress.”

Apart from water crisis and issues related to farmers, people have also received solutions regarding cattle loss due to road accidents, he added.

After such complaints poured in, volunteers were pressed into service on state highways and national highways.

Makde informed that his team of seven smoothly reaches out to people who are unaware of government schemes. The Sampark Kendra has been successful in spreading nutritional information to angwanwadis as well. “In this online age, one has to move forward and embrace innovative ways. The village heads, who join through phones, are technically forward and many enjoy good internet connectivity.”

On Instagram, a post by Sampark Kendra was about Sonadih village resident, Satish Kurre, who applied to avail the PM Matri Vandana Scheme that provides financial aid to pregnant women from the weaker sections of the society. After initial hiccups, his problem was solved.

In Jhonka Gram Panchayat, most people are engaged as labourers and few own cultivable lands, said Sarpanch Hariram Dhruw. During online meetings, he talked about how to increase livelihood options in the villages. Earlier, Dhruw had also raised the issue of drinking water crisis and it was resolved.