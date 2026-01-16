Schemed for erasure

Why a rushed reform

Before turning to the substance of the law, the manner of its enactment warrants scrutiny. The VB-G RAM G Act was pushed through Parliament in a tearing hurry, passed by Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025, and granted presidential assent within three days. Such haste is striking given the law’s far-reaching fiscal and administrative implications, particularly for state governments that bear the primary responsibility to implement employment guarantee programmes.

No prior consultation with states was disclosed before the Bill was introduced, raising questions about the government’s commitment to the spirit of cooperative federalism. Since the law’s enactment, the rural development minister has rejected claims that the reform was rushed, insisting that it was preceded by “extensive consultations with state governments, technical workshops and multi-stakeholder consultations”. However, no record of these consultations is available in the public domain. Whether states were meaningfully consulted remains for them to confirm—or contest.

The legislation was also not referred to a standing committee or a joint parliamentary committee, as is customary for major reforms. The government has offered no public explanation for dispensing with the procedural safeguards, particularly in absence of any evident urgency.

Is the guarantee still a guarantee?

Critics argue that the new law replaces a statutory job guarantee with a “central government scheme”, which offers no enforceable guarantee at all. Their concern stems from six provisions of the Act.

First, section 4(5) converts the statutory employment guarantee under MGNREGA into an allocation-based, centrally sponsored “scheme” and empowers the Union government to determine state-wise allocations annually. Second, states wishing to supplement central allocations from their own resources to provide a more expansive …