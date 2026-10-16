Seeking a just life, 81,000 migrants have died or disappeared in over a decade; over half of them not even identified

Broadly, child migrant casualty makes up to 10 per cent of total in all routes. Their share is much higher on some routes: 28 per cent at the Belarus–EU border; 23 per cent at both the Naf River crossing and the land crossing from the Syrian Arab Republic into Türkiye; 21 per cent on the Eastern Mediterranean route; and 14 per cent on both the English Channel and the Darién National Park crossings.

More than half of the recorded migrant deaths – 44,862 of the total 81,000 – have no information on age or age group. This suggest large number of child migrant must have been left out of the overall casualty record, or may not have been identified as a child.

“On the Central Mediterranean Route, for example, children accounted for 19 per cent of arrivals in Italy and Malta in 2024 but only 2 per cent of recorded deaths, highlighting gaps in demographic data and the extent to which child migrant deaths may remain invisible,” says the report underlining the missing child migrant death figure.

Children are often the least documented aspect of migration in the global routes. Child migrants go missing from the casualty record because of two reasons. First, as the IOM report explains, “missing figure refers to children whose deaths during migration are never recorded at all.” Second, there are “hidden figure” that document migrant death but never identify them as a child.