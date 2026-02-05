Sport can drive development, but its impact is still poorly measured, Commonwealth report warns

Jamaica, Singapore and Australia emerge as leaders

The report finds that several Commonwealth countries are performing strongly in specific SDG areas. Jamaica ranks highest globally and across the Commonwealth for advancing gender equality through sport (SDG 5), and also leads worldwide on education (SDG 4), driven by consistent policy implementation, specialist physical education teachers across school levels, and regular programme monitoring.

Singapore ranks highest across the Commonwealth for sport’s contribution to health, wellbeing and sustainable cities (SDGs 3 and 11), while Australia leads on strengthening institutions, partnerships and protecting the integrity of sport (SDGs 16 and 17).

Other notable findings include Malaysia topping the Commonwealth rankings for promoting peaceful, inclusive and equitable societies through sport (SDG 10), and Malta ranking highest for sport’s contribution to economic growth and employment, based on European data alone.

Physical inactivity a growing global risk

Despite these successes, the report underlines serious global challenges. Physical inactivity remains widespread, with over 31 per cent of adults and 82.8 per cent of adolescents worldwide insufficiently active. Women and girls are consistently less active than men and boys. Physical inactivity is now the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality, contributing to an estimated 3.2 million premature deaths each year.

The study warns that, based on projections cited from the World Health Organization, adult inactivity could rise to 35 per cent by 2030 without stronger intervention.

Policy alignment with SDGs remains limited

One of the report’s central findings is the weak alignment between national sport policies and the SDGs. Globally, just under a third (31.98 per cent) of national sport policies intentionally align with the SDGs, pointing to what the authors describe as “untapped potential” for sport to accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda.

Speaking at the launch, the Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Arjoon Suddhoo, said: “Sport is a powerful force for sustainable development, yet its impact is too often undermeasured and undervalued. This report allows us to understand where sport is making a difference, where gaps remain, and how its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals can be maximised.”

Data gaps limit measurement of impact

While the report introduces a new measurement framework covering 60 indicators across seven domains, including health, education, economic growth, gender empowerment and governance, it acknowledges that a lack of consistent data prevents definitive conclusions about sport’s direct impact on achieving SDG targets.

In several domains, large portions of national data had to be imputed due to gaps in reporting. For example, only 36 countries published data on system strengthening and sport integrity, while environmental sustainability in sport lacked any comparable global dataset.

The report stresses that this does not mean sport lacks impact, but rather that “the nature and scale of that impact cannot currently be appropriately measured”.