Supreme Court widens doors to permanent commission for women in armed forces, flagging ‘systemic discrimination’ behind denials

The ruling came in a batch of petitions, including those filed by Wing Commander Sucheta Edan and others, challenging the implementation of policy changes introduced around 2019 governing the grant of permanent commission.

The court pointed out that the appellants’ performance reports were written on the assumption that they would not have real career growth, since they were not eligible for PC in their first ten years. When that opportunity was later opened to them, this earlier assumption weakened the basis on which their suitability had been judged, and unfairly affected their chances of being considered on merit for PC.

“When officers in the Army and Navy are evaluated under the prevailing assumption that they have no future in the service, the appraisal process itself becomes structurally distorted,” the order said. “Years of assessment conducted without reference to long-term career progression cannot later be deployed to the disadvantage of such officers when they are suddenly placed in the competitive fray for PC.”

The court observed that denying PC to women officers was rooted in an unfair and biased evaluation framework and was “a consequence of systemic discrimination”, while examining the concerns of women Army officers, reported by legal news portal Bar and Bench. “The inequality of opportunities has affected their inter se merit,” the bench said.

The court also lifted the cap on limiting the number of women officers eligible for PC to 250 per year, saying it was “neither rigid nor sacrosanct and may be breached when the method of consideration for PC is unfair and unequal”.

In the Air Force, the court also found that new performance criteria introduced in 2019 were applied too abruptly, without giving officers a reasonable opportunity to meet them. “Even after obtaining the minimum Categorisation, there was insufficient time to improve it further before the next board, particularly since such courses were conducted only twice a year,” the order stated.

The Supreme Court also said that officers who had never been evaluated for career growth should not have been denied PC based on how long they had served.