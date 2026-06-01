The Sijimali protests raise a crucial question: why should financial institutions invest public money in projects generating social, environmental, and climate-related harm

Owing to the protests in 2010, the Union government refused to grant Stage-II Forest Clearance for the diversion of 660 hectares of forest land for mining in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. The decision was based on adverse recommendations made by the Forest Advisory Committee, which expressed serious concerns regarding tribal rights, ecological balance, and biodiversity.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court of India. In its landmark judgment dated April 18, 2013, the Court ruled that approval from Gram Sabhas was mandatory for the mining project. Later that year, all 12 Gram Sabhas unanimously rejected the proposed mining plan in the ecologically sensitive Niyamgiri Hills, delivering a major setback to Vedanta.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) claims versus ground reality

Despite this history, the company continues to claim that it has developed a comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework and remains committed to achieving “Net-Zero” carbon emissions by 2050. It has also announced plans to invest $5 billion over the next decade. According to the company, this investment will be directed toward decarbonisation initiatives, renewable energy projects, clean fuels, water-positivity goals, the electrification of mining operations and vehicle fleets, and comprehensive sustainability measures across its entire operations.

However, Vedanta’s bauxite projects in Odisha continue to raise serious concerns. The Lanjigarh refinery was established without securing adequate mining approvals beforehand, leading to raw material shortages and rising operational costs. This reflects a major failure in investment planning.

The role of financial institutions

One of the most critical questions is: who is financing such controversial projects? According to publicly available information, Vedanta Limited reportedly carries outstanding liabilities and debts amounting to approximately Rs 9,45,96,04,52,020 owed to various banks and trustee institutions. These include Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Aditya Birla Finance, and DBS Bank. Similarly, Mythri Infrastructure and Mining India Private Limited, which has been contracted by Vedanta Limited to run the mining operations at Sijimali captive block, is supported by loans from a slew of Indian banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Limited, Karur Vysya and many more.

The investments made by these institutions are not merely “private capital”; they essentially involve public savings, pensions, insurance funds, and other forms of public money. This raises an important ethical question: should public funds be used to finance projects accused of human rights violations, environmental destruction, and the erosion of tribal rights? Should there be accountability mechanisms at the level of banks to scrutinise and address such concerns?

Public money and the question of accountability

Financial institutions often claim to follow ESG standards. However, in reality, many investment decisions continue to be driven primarily by profit considerations. If a project proceeds without the consent of local communities, damages the environment, and creates social conflict, investors ought not to escape responsibility.

Another crucial question is why financial institutions should invest public money in projects that may generate severe social, environmental, and climate-related harm. Numerous mining projects across the country have resulted in displacement, land degradation, water pollution, and the destruction of traditional livelihoods.