The silent burden of Adivasi women: Development must begin with dignity and justice

Around 30 tribal youth leaders from different Scheduled Areas of Andhra Pradesh gathered at Addateegala in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district on July 27-28, 2026, to reflect on the challenges confronting Adivasi communities. The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including livelihoods, governance, education, climate change, and constitutional rights. Yet, one concern consistently surfaced above all others—the everyday struggles of Adivasi women.

Drawing on their own experiences and interactions within their villages, the youth described the realities that tribal women continue to face despite constitutional safeguards and decades of development programmes. Their reflections offered an important reminder that the success of tribal development cannot be measured only by roads, schools, welfare schemes, or economic indicators. It must also be judged by whether Adivasi women are able to live with dignity, security, equality, and opportunity.

Central, yet ignored

At the heart of every tribal household stands an Adivasi woman. She cultivates fields, collects minor forest produce, fetches water and firewood, prepares food, raises children, cares for the elderly, manages livestock, preserves indigenous knowledge, and sustains the family’s food security. Her work stretches seamlessly across the home, the farm, and the forest, leaving little distinction between paid and unpaid labour. Yet, despite being central to the survival and well-being of tribal communities, her contribution remains largely invisible and undervalued.

The challenges confronting Adivasi women are not isolated problems but the result of multiple and interconnected disadvantages. Gender inequality combines with geographical isolation, insecure livelihoods, weak public services, and changing socio-economic conditions to create layers of vulnerability. Although many tribal societies have historically been regarded as relatively egalitarian, increasing commercialisation, migration, market pressures, and the weakening of traditional community institutions have altered social relations in ways that have disproportionately affected women.

Economic inequality remains one of the most persistent forms of discrimination. Adivasi women contribute equally, and often more than men, to agricultural production. They sow, weed, harvest, and process crops while simultaneously managing household responsibilities. Yet equal work rarely receives equal wages. In several tribal areas, women continue to receive significantly lower wages than men for performing the same agricultural work.

Even these modest earnings are uncertain. Agriculture in most Scheduled Areas depends almost entirely on rainfall, making livelihoods increasingly vulnerable to erratic weather and climate variability. Employment opportunities under public works programmes are often available only for a limited period during the year, leaving many families without stable sources of income. As household incomes become more uncertain, women shoulder an even greater responsibility for sustaining their families.

Ironically, while women perform much of the agricultural labour, very few own the land they cultivate. Land titles are usually issued in the names of male family members, and inheritance practices seldom recognise daughters as equal heirs. Without legal ownership, women remain excluded from institutional credit, agricultural investments, insurance, and several government programmes linked to land ownership. This lack of economic security reinforces their dependence and limits their ability to make independent decisions.

The forest, which has sustained tribal communities for generations, is equally important in the lives of Adivasi women. Every season they collect tamarind, honey, hill brooms, medicinal plants, leaves, fruits, and other forms of minor forest produce that contribute significantly to household incomes. Yet women rarely receive the full economic value of their labour. Limited storage facilities, inadequate processing units, poor transport, and restricted market access force them to sell their produce through intermediaries who capture much of the profit. Strengthening women-led producer groups and ensuring better market access could substantially improve their incomes and economic independence.