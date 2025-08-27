The stray dog debate in India

On International Dog Day, India is facing tough questions about its bond with man’s best friend. Millions of stray dogs live on our streets — loved by many, but also a source of rising dog bites, rabies cases, and threats to wildlife.

This month, the Supreme Court stepped in, first ordering all strays in Delhi-NCR to be removed, then revising its decision after backlash. Now, sterilisation, vaccination and release are at the core of a national stray dog policy in the making.

With 3.7 million dog bites and 54 rabies deaths reported in 2024, can India find a humane and effective solution?