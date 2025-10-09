Three green defenders disappeared or were killed every week in 2024: Report

At least 146 land and environmental defenders disappeared or were killed in 2024 — an average of three every week, showed a new report.

The Defenders Annual Report 2025 Roots of resistance was published by Global Witness, an investigative campaigning organisation on September 17, 2025.

From 2012 to 2024, the some 2,253 defenders were killed or went missing, according to the analysis.

There were four documented long-term disappearances in 2024, where the defender has been missing for a period of more than six months. These occurred in the Philippines, Mexico, Honduras and Chile.

A total of 82 per cent of all the cases documented in 2024 took place in Latin America. Indigenous Peoples and small-scale farmers are the worst affected, with 45 defenders killed or disappeared in each of these categories in 2024.