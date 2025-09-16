To make Shimla like Switzerland, we must first learn from the Swiss’ careful planning and execution of mountain projects

Himachal Pradesh, like in 2023, is once again facing the severe brunt of natural disasters this year. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, from June 20 to September 5, 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents during the monsoon season, while 41 people are still missing. Along with this, more than 6,000 houses and over 450 shops and factories have been either entirely or partially damaged. During this period, incidents of landslides have also continued to increase. So far, the state has witnessed 135 landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts. Due to these landslides, three national highways, along with 869 roads in the state, are closed for transport. A total of 1,572 electricity transformers and 389 water supply schemes have also been affected. Thus, the estimated loss to the state so far is more than Rs 4,000 crore.

While the people of Himachal Pradesh are still trapped in the havoc of monsoon-related natural disasters, the deputy chief minister announced on September 6 that final approval has been given for the construction of a 13.79 km-long ropeway in Shimla. He stated that this project will cost Rs 1,734 crore. Stations of this ropeway will be at Tara Devi, Tutikandi Parking, Chakkar Court, New ISBT, Tunnel No. 103, Railway Station, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Lakkar Bazaar, Ridge, IGMC, Sanjauli, Navbahar, Sachivalaya, and near the Lift, from where passengers can board and alight.

According to the Shimla Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, the ropeway will have the capacity to carry about 2,000 passengers per hour in both directions. By 2059, the government plans to increase its capacity to 3,000 passengers per hour in each direction, allowing 6,000 people to travel per hour in total. He also claimed that the ropeway will make travel easier for city residents and relieve them from the headache of traffic jams. This ropeway will be the longest in the country and the second-longest in the world. The deputy chief minister added that this is an initiative to transform the state into a tourist destination like Switzerland.

According to the deputy chief minister, several other ropeways are also under construction, such as Baba Balaknath (Rs 65 crore), Mata Chintpurni Temple (Rs 75 crore), and Bijli Mahadev (Rs 278.62 crore). The state government also plans to construct a 38-kilometre-long ropeway from Shimla to Parwanoo. The Baglamukhi ropeway, which connects villages, has been operational since 2024 and is already benefiting around 69,000 people. He further stated that during natural disasters, this ropeway has proven to be a lifeline for the people.

Questions to be asked

These grand plans, however, raise significant concerns. Is it wise to construct numerous ropeways in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh? Can the fragile, dynamite-blasted, and deforested mountains bear the weight of these ropeways? Will the safety and convenience of residents and tourists be compromised? These are not just rhetorical questions, but genuine concerns that need to be addressed. The potential risks of these projects are causes for serious concern.

It is an undeniable fact that nature has blessed Himachal Pradesh with immense beauty. The cool climate, fresh and clean air, springs and waterfalls of fresh water, rivers and their tributaries, tall trees, and lofty mountains captivate everyone. That is why people from neighbouring states flock here during the summer months to escape the heat. The Himachal Pradesh government, however, has started exploiting this natural beauty and its resources as a commodity for generating wealth, branding it as the state’s so-called economic development. While economic growth is essential for every state, the state must maintain a balance with nature to ensure sustainable development.

Himachal Pradesh is a mountainous, earthquake-prone state with an abundance of forests and glaciers. Before undertaking any kind of development here, it is crucial to seek the opinions of geologists, environmental experts, and local residents. However, under the guise of economic growth, the government has hurriedly begun constructing four-lane highways to connect cities such as Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Mandi, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie, along with tunnels to reduce travel distances. It is important to note that in hilly regions, any construction requires firstly cutting down trees and mountains in the particular place. The absence of trees causes soil erosion and mudslides, and deforested mountains have increased water runoff during rainfall. On the other hand, blasting mountains with explosives makes them hollow and unstable; excessive cutting causes them to lose balance, leading to landslides, road blockages, and transportation disruptions. The public has a crucial role in demanding sustainable development and holding the government accountable for its actions.

Therefore, every year, the number of mudslides and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and other hilly states is increasing rapidly. According to the disaster management department, there were only 16 such incidents in 2020, but by 2022 the number had risen to 117—a sevenfold increase in just three years in Himachal Pradesh. The Geological Survey of India has identified 17,120 locations in Himachal Pradesh where landslides may occur. Of these, 675 sites are deemed ‘unsuitable’ for residential buildings and basic infrastructure.

Apart from four-lane highways, the rapidly expanding hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh are also intensifying the severity of natural disasters. A study by the Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective states that among all the Himalayan states of India, Himachal Pradesh has the fastest pace of hydropower development. In Kinnaur district alone, 53 hydroelectric projects are planned.

In addition, Himachal Pradesh also falls in an earthquake-prone zone. The Arabian and Indian plates are continuously pushing India towards the Eurasian plate, which keeps the risk of earthquakes high in the Himalayan states. This year, in August alone, Himachal Pradesh experienced four earthquakes: two by Chamba of magnitude 3.3 and 4.0, one by Kangra of magnitude 3.9, and one by Mandi of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale. According to the Earthquake Organisation, in the last 10 years, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 140 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 and above. Thus, on average, the state records 14 earthquakes each year. Research by scientists suggests that at any time, a significant earthquake of magnitude 8.0 or higher could strike the Himalayan region. The scale of destruction from such an earthquake can be imagined by examining the damage caused by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan on August 31, 2025, and the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on March 28, 2025. These events serve as stark reminders of the potential impacts of seismic activity, underscoring the importance of preparedness and resilience in regions prone to earthquakes. As these events emphasise the destructive power of nature, they also highlight the need for effective disaster management strategies to mitigate risks and protect lives.

With the temperature rise, glaciers are melting rapidly. Himachal Pradesh, being a state with an abundance of snow, faces the risk of massive destruction due to glacier melt. According to a research study published in May 2025 by Harry Zekollari and his team of scientists, under 1.5 degree Celsius warming, 40 per cent of the region’s 2020 glacier mass would remain, plummeting to just 25 per cent at 2 degree Celsius warming in the Hindu Kush Himalayas.

As glaciers melt, the volume of water in glacial lakes increases rapidly. With more water, the risk of glacial lake outburst floods also rises, which can trigger sudden floods in mountainous and plain regions, causing heavy loss of life and property. In 2023, the bursting of Sikkim’s Lhonak glacial lake caused extensive damage and casualties. This year, during the monsoon, heavy rains severely affected all the districts of Punjab with flooding. If glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh burst, it is difficult even to imagine the devastation that would follow in both Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Shimla and Switzerland

After the heavy rains and severe destruction of 2023, the Himachal Pradesh government announced a plan to build 16 heliports. Now, after another round of devastating floods, the government has suddenly announced the construction of ropeways. The people of Himachal Pradesh have not yet recovered from the impacts of four-lane highways, hydropower projects, and tourism-driven so-called economic development, and now, ropeways are being pushed as another development scheme. The unrestricted inflow of tourists via highways has already inflicted irreversible damage on mountainous regions.

Moreover, the construction of ropeways will again require tree-cutting. Heavy machinery will be installed to support the large gondolas and passenger load of the ropeways, which will create multiple risks for the fragile environment. The question remains—can Himachal Pradesh’s already weakened, dynamite-blasted, and earthquake-prone mountains withstand the burden of so many ropeways?

The proposed Shimla ropeway will pass through the Ridge and Lakkar Bazaar. However, parts of these areas began sinking back in 2000. The state government did make some efforts to stabilise them, but some part of the Ridge sank again in 2015 and 2017, and by as much as two feet in 2019. Building ropeways in such unstable zones could put people’s lives in grave danger and may even threaten the very existence of Himachal Pradesh itself.

If the Himachal Pradesh government aims to transform the state into a tourist destination like Switzerland, it must develop plans similar to those in Switzerland. In the mountainous regions of Switzerland, roads are generally narrow. At specific points, the maximum width is only 4 to 5 metres—for example, the Grand Street Bernhard Pass has a road width of 4 metres, while the Grimsel Pass is 5 metres wide. Before constructing roads and railway lines in mountainous areas, environmental experts and geologists assess the load-bearing capacity of the mountains.

In Switzerland, very few people travel by private car because the public railway system is highly convenient and efficient. Since public transport is reliable and well-developed, there is no need for wide roads or numerous parking spaces. In many countries, building new hotels in mountainous regions is even prohibited. For example, in Yosemite, a mountainous city in the United States of America, there are only four hotels, and constructing new ones is not allowed. This way, the number of tourists is naturally regulated, ensuring eco-friendly economic development while also protecting the environment.

Considering the destruction taking place in the name of economic development in Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court this year has twice directed the state government that development projects must be nature-friendly; otherwise, the whole of Himachal Pradesh could disappear from the map of India. The state government should also identify landslide-prone and other fragile areas, prepare maps of these regions, and declare them as no-construction zones. To connect all the districts of Himachal Pradesh, the government should provide a convenient public bus service.

Gurinder Kaur is Former Professor, Department of Geography, Punjabi University, Patiala

