Truckloads of Kashmir apples rot after 2-week closure of key highway

The closure of Srinagar-Jammu NH-44 highway for 14 days following heavy rains and flash floods has left Kashmir’s fruit industry — a vital economic sector for the region — in crisis, exposing the fragility of a highway repeatedly battered by landslides. With truckloads of fruit rotting and prices collapsing, growers are demanding compensation and accountability.

The reopening of the highway on September 16, 2025 brought only temporary relief, said Abdul Rashid Mir from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a well-known apple grower and president of the Fruit Growers and Dealers Association at Jablipora fruit mandi in Bijbehara.

“More than 2,000 trucks loaded with apples from across the Valley were stranded at multiple locations on the highway. Of these, 700 to 800 trucks had left from Jablipora mandi. Around half the fruit in these trucks has been damaged,” Mir told Down To Earth (DTE).

Each truck carried 1,200-1,300 boxes of apples, weighing between 14 and 19 kilogrammes each. Sorting out the rotten fruit is laborious, as every box will need to be reopened and repacked, said Mir.

Dealers told DTE that losses extended beyond the stranded consignments, with harvested apples piled up in orchards also spoiling because they could not be transported in time. Rotting fruit could be seen dumped around mandis and along NH-44.

“A box that would have fetched us Rs 1,500-2,000 now cannot even be sold for Rs 500. The Srinagar-Jammu highway has become a nightmare from August to September every year during the monsoon, which coincides with apple harvesting,” Mir said.

Mir questioned the delay by National Highways Authority of India in reopening the highway. “Earlier closures lasted a day or two, but this time the road remained blocked for nearly a fortnight. What is the National Highways Authority of India doing? Where is their technology? We pay taxes such as road tax too; the government must compensate us for these losses,” he said.