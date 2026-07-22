Tunnel accident at under construction project on the Teesta in Sikkim kills 12, 13 still trapped

A tunnel accident at the under-construction 500 MW NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in South Sikkim has claimed the lives of 12 workers, while 13 others remain trapped even as rescue operations continue under hazardous conditions, officials said on July 22, 2026.

The incident occurred on July 20 inside the project’s ADIT-3 tunnel at Samardung in Namchi district, when a suspected methane gas burst filled the tunnel with dense smoke and toxic gases, trapping 25 workers inside. While NHPC and the Sikkim government have attributed the incident to a suspected methane gas burst, officials said the exact cause will be established after a detailed inquiry.

“The rescue operation is still going on. Twelve bodies have been recovered so far, while 13 people remain trapped inside the tunnel,” Deepti Pradhan, District Information Officer (DIO), Namchi, told Down To Earth (DTE). She added that an inquiry into the incident has been ordered, although further details are yet to be shared.

NHPC in a press release issued on July 21 evening, said it had activated its emergency response protocol immediately after the incident and was coordinating rescue efforts with the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local authorities and other emergency agencies. The company said a specialised rescue team from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) had also reached the site, while engineering teams were working round the clock to stabilise conditions inside the tunnel and facilitate rescue operations. NHPC said every possible effort was being made to rescue those trapped and that a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident.