Unconnected Delhi, unsafe Delhi

Delhi intends to connect 1,799 unauthorised colonies to the sewer network by 2028, according to its government.
However, the reality on the ground is completely different.
As can be seen in these photos, many unauthorised colonies in the national capital still lack sewer connections and fall back upon septic tanks.
Once these tanks are full, they have to be emptied by privately operated vacuum trucks.
This raises the risk of untreated sewage flowing into the Yamuna river or worse getting mixed with drinking water supplies, as had happened recently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi surely faces a formidable challenge as far as making its sewage system safe is concerned.