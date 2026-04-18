Village near Mussoorie erects barriers and removes sale boards to protect forest land amid encroachment concerns

In Dudhli village, adjacent to the hill station of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, the Gram Sabha has taken a tough stand on the buying and selling by outsiders and illegal fencing and has demanded the protection of 1500 hectares of forest land under community forest rights.

Residents of Dudhli village, near the hill station of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, have stepped up efforts to protect community land, erecting barriers and removing signboards advertising land sales amid concerns over alleged encroachment.

The Gram Sabha has taken a firm position against the buying and selling of land by outsiders and illegal fencing, and is seeking protection for around 1,500 hectares of forest under community forest rights.

Village residents have launched a campaign called “Board Gaadi”, under which they removed boards placed around the village and forest areas that advertised land for sale.

Barbed wire fencing set up on land adjoining the forest was also dismantled by residents.

Fearing land grabbing by alleged land mafia, village residents have now installed a barrier at the entrance to the Gram Sabha area to monitor movement.

At the same time, notification boards have been put up by the Dudhli Gram Sabha and the Community Forest Conservation Committee, stating that the forest land forms part of a collective resource area.

The notices warn that activities such as tree cutting without permission, dumping plastic waste or causing environmental damage in the Mussoorie and Kempty forest areas are punishable.

Allegations of intimidation

Social activist Jabar Singh, who is involved in the campaign, said village residents had written to the state government and district administration highlighting the issue.

In the letters, residents alleged that land mafias had been targeting the area for some time.

“Every day, some land mafia comes with illegal weapons and intimidates village residents who have lived here for generations, illegally occupying their land. They are cutting down forests. If village residents protest, they are beaten and threatened with false cases,” the letter said.

It also claimed that barbed wire fences were being erected overnight on community and forest land, leading to clashes.

Village residents said fencing along footpaths and roads has trapped wild animals and made it difficult to graze livestock, while also disrupting movement on village roads.

Demand for forest rights

To protect their land, the Forest Rights Committee of Dudhli village wrote to several authorities in August 2025, including the State Level Monitoring Committee, the governor, the district magistrate and forest officials.

Under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, a Forest Rights Committee was formed in the Gram Sabha during 2024–25 to submit claims for community forest rights.

Village residents allege illegal occupation, sale and fencing of land within their traditional boundaries.

Uttarakhand has seen protests in recent years over land purchases by outsiders, with demands for stricter land laws across the state.

Administration response

Officials said they are examining the situation.

Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Anand told Down To Earth that a team from the district administration and the municipality had been sent to inspect the site after receiving complaints.

“No one has the right to install barriers on public roads. This authority rests with the district administration, municipality or forest department. We are hearing complaints from all parties. Further action will be decided after our team’s report,” he said.

He added that allegations of illegal land encroachment would be investigated.

Amit Kanwar, divisional forest officer of the Mussoorie Forest Division, said there was no evidence of encroachment in the reserve forest but added that claims relating to village forest land would be examined.

“We will soon hold a meeting with all relevant departments at the Dudhli Gram Sabha regarding the demand for community forest rights. Based on the decision, a proposal will be sent to the district-level committee,” he said.

Village residents say they remain concerned about the lack of clarity over who is buying and selling land in the area. They question how such transactions are taking place within Gram Sabha land, calling it a violation of their rights.

The Dudhli Gram Sabha includes ancestral lands linked to villages such as Saratali, Timliyal, Pali, Kason and Ranogi. Many families have also lived on forest land for generations.