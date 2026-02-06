Villagers warn of looming disaster as muck dumping destabilises slopes and chokes Rispana river near Mussoorie

The soil excavated during road cutting has been dumped directly into the river Rispana.

“Our safety and movement have become an everyday challenge,” residents of Companybagh, one of the villages under the Chamasari gram sabha, told DTE.

Unattended muck turns into thick sludge during rain, making the road slippery and dangerous. “This morning, two young girls fell off a two-wheeler when there was a sudden landslip and rocks came rolling down the road. They were lucky and didn’t hurt themselves. I fractured my leg three months ago after a fall,” said Vikram Rawat, a 34-year-old resident of Companybagh.

He and his wife Deepa Rawat (30) have since shifted temporarily from Companybagh to Dehradun’s Rajiv Nagar locality.

“The reason behind the move was the daily risk of commuting on the four-kilometre-long unpaved road,” said Deepa. “I am pursuing a course in Dehradun, around 16 kilometres away. The road connecting our village to Barlowganj is extremely dangerous. The excavated soil has been dumped casually along the road. The unstable slope has increased the risk of falling stones and frequent slips. After my husband fractured his leg, we decided to move out for now.”

Daily life has become harder for others as well. “Women struggle to take livestock for grazing or bring fodder from the forest,” said Neeta Rawat, a member of the Companybagh self-help group. “The slope has been cut in such a way that muck and rainwater flow down from both sides and cover our fields.”