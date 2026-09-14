When civic sense becomes a crime

Two recent incidents should make us deeply uncomfortable - not merely because two men were brutally killed, but because both were attacked for doing something that should be considered entirely normal in a civilised society: asking others to respect basic civic sense.

In one case, Chongtham Vikram Singh, a musician and music teacher from Manipur, was allegedly beaten to death in South Delhi after he objected to a group of men creating a disturbance outside his home. Police have arrested seven adults and apprehended a minor; the investigation is also examining other aspects of the case. In another, Amit, Gupta, a 47-year-old businessman in Kanpur, died after allegedly being brutally assaulted by four intoxicated youths when he objected to one of them urinating on the roadside.

These are not simply two more crime stories. They should force us to ask what kind of society we are becoming.

This question becomes even more important in a country aspiring to become a developed nation within the next two decades - a country where Swachh Bharat has been one of the most prominent public campaigns of the last decade. Sanitation, however, was never supposed to be merely about constructing toilets. The government’s own Swachh Bharat framework explicitly recognised behavioural change as a central objective, along with awareness of the links between sanitation and public health.

So, what has gone wrong?

Look around our cities. Chaos has become almost normal. We are facing infrastructural deficiencies, inadequate basic amenities, shrinking public spaces, increasing noise, pollution, congestion and a growing sense that the city belongs to whoever can occupy or dominate a space.

Cities are expanding at an enormous pace, but public space is increasingly being treated as a commodity. Every available piece of land seems to have a commercial value. Roads, bridges, flyovers and buildings are celebrated as symbols of development, while potholes, broken footpaths, dysfunctional public schools, inadequate public health facilities and poorly maintained public toilets continue to define everyday urban life.

People are frustrated. But instead of directing that frustration towards systems, policies and institutions, much of it is increasingly being directed at fellow citizens. That is dangerous.

Some energy is emerging, particularly among Gen Z and other citizens demanding accountability from the system. But millions continue to silently negotiate the gaps and lacunae in policies, planning and public services. And when accumulated frustration eventually erupts, the nearest individual often becomes the target.

This is not merely a law-and-order problem. It is also a social and psychological problem.