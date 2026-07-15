Where rivers are denied space, floods cease to be natural events and become governance failures

Rivers rise and recede in seasonal rhythms that long predate human settlement along their banks. Yet recent flood disasters across India increasingly reveal a recurring pattern: rivers are being forced to function within shrinking physical limits. This article examines floods in India through the lens of regulatory governance, arguing that recurring flood disasters are not merely hydrological events but consequences of regulatory inaction. It analyses the prolonged non-notification of a binding River Regulation Zone (RRZ) framework, the limitations of project-based environmental clearance, and the respective roles of courts and executive institutions in shifting flood management from post-disaster response to preventive governance.

Rivers without space

Floods in India are often treated as unavoidable outcomes of monsoon rainfall or climate extremes. However, experience across diverse river systems shows that recent flood disasters stem less from excess water than from rivers being denied the space required to function safely during high flows. Unregulated and often illegal construction on riverbeds, floodplains, and catchment areas has narrowed channels, disrupted hydrological connectivity, and converted natural buffers into zones of acute vulnerability.

Over the past two decades, flood-related devastation has escalated across Himalayan and peninsular river systems alike. From the Yamuna in the National Capital Region to the Beas and Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh, and from the Brahmaputra basin to the Kosi and Mahanadi plains, flood impacts have been amplified by encroachments that obstruct natural flows and degrade floodplains. The collapse of bridges, roads, embankments, and buildings located within active river space has become a recurring phenomenon.

The monsoons of 2023 and 2024 provided stark examples. In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Manipur, and parts of the Northeast, intense rainfall rapidly translated into flash floods, landslides, and structural failures. While climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme precipitation events, the scale of destruction cannot be attributed to climate stress alone. Comparable rainfall events in earlier decades did not routinely result in hotels, bridges, and residential buildings being washed away. What has changed is the extent and intensity of human intervention within riverine space.

Floodplains and catchments play a crucial role in regulating river flows and sustaining ecological processes. They allow rivers to spread during high flows, dissipate energy, recharge aquifers, deposit sediments, and support biodiversity. When these areas are encroached upon, rivers are forced through artificially narrowed corridors, increasing flow velocity and destructive potential. The result is not only flooding, but also erosion, channel instability, and the catastrophic failure of structures built within rivers’ historical right of way.

Missing RRZ Framework

The continued non-operationalisation of River Regulation Zones (RRZs) indicates that recurring flood damage is better explained by governance failures than by rainfall alone. The concept of protecting riverbeds and floodplains through spatial regulation has circulated in policy discourse for over two decades. This culminated in the Draft River Conservation Zone (Regulation of Harmful Activities) Rules, 2012, proposed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. These draft rules recognised that rivers require lateral space to accommodate floods safely, and that denial of this space transforms high flows into disasters.

The RRZ framework sought to replace ad hoc flood control with preventive land-use regulation by scientifically defining floodplains on the basis of the Highest Flood Level and a 100-year return period. By demarcating prohibited, restricted, and regulated activity zones along rivers, the framework acknowledged that unregulated construction on floodplains magnifies flood impacts.

Despite multiple iterations, including a revised draft circulated in 2016, the notification was never finalised. Institutional responsibility shifted from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2019, after which the proposal effectively disappeared from the policy agenda. The absence of a binding RRZ regime has allowed floodplains to be progressively occupied, normalising exposure to flood risk while preserving the fiction of floods as “natural disasters.”

Flood losses recur not because rivers exceed their carrying capacity, but because governance systems have failed to protect the ecological and spatial conditions necessary for rivers to function safely. The non-notification of the RRZ framework therefore represents a missed opportunity to shift from post-disaster relief to preventive river governance.

Encroachments, infrastructure and manufactured vulnerability

Encroachments on riverbeds and floodplains, combined with infrastructure development within active riparian belts, have transformed rivers into confined conduits. Urban rivers offer visible illustrations. In Delhi, despite the Yamuna’s historically wide floodplain, roads, embankments, transport infrastructure, and permanent structures have significantly reduced its carrying capacity. During recent monsoons, high inflows inundated built-up areas, blocked roads and highways, and displaced thousands of people.

In Punjab, the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi disrupted transport networks and affected thousands. Similar dynamics are visible elsewhere. In Chennai, encroachments along the Adyar and Cooum rivers, coupled with wetland loss, intensified flooding after heavy rainfall. In Mumbai, extensive construction on the Mithi River floodplain has contributed to recurrent urban flooding.

In the Himalayan region, vulnerabilities are even more acute. Mountain rivers respond rapidly to rainfall and carry high sediment loads through steep and unstable terrain. Construction along riverbanks, hydropower development, tunnelling, and road widening have destabilised slopes and narrowed channels. Excavated material is frequently dumped along riverbanks, where intense rainfall can mobilise it as debris flows that choke channels and raise riverbeds.

Floodplains in agrarian regions face a different set of pressures. Embankments along rivers such as the Kosi, Mahanadi, and Godavari have compressed natural drainage, prolonged waterlogging, and increased flood severity when breaches occur. Encroachments within embankments further reduce flood-buffering capacity.

Climate change as a stress multiplier

Climate change is intensifying the hydrological cycle and increasing the frequency of high-intensity rainfall events. The Himalayan region is warming more rapidly than the global average, with implications for glacial melt, snow dynamics, and slope stability. However, climate change alters the magnitude of hydrological stress; it does not determine the outcomes of that stress. Those outcomes are shaped by land use, infrastructure planning, and regulation.

Where floodplains and wetlands remain intact, extreme rainfall does not automatically become catastrophe. Where these buffers have been degraded, even moderate rainfall can trigger destructive flooding. Framing floods solely as climate disasters obscures the administrative and planning failures that have systematically increased vulnerability.